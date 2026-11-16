‘Red tape’ holding up local calls for double yellow line removal

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Campaigners say council “red tape” delays are hampering their calls for better parking outside their homes.

Double yellow lines along Navigation Street in Trethomas were originally painted to prevent parked cars blocking lorry traffic to the former Bedwas Colliery.

But the pit closed in the 1980s, after the Miners’ Strike, and locals who struggle to park outside their own homes believe it’s time the road restrictions reflect the change.

Bryan Masters, a community campaigner for Plaid Cymru, said: “It was in 2024 that I met a council officer on site to discuss this issue.

“I’m very disappointed that two years after Caerphilly Council accepted that the yellow lines were no longer needed we are no closer to getting them removed.”

Plaid said Mr Masters was told the council would need to amend a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to make the changes, but there was a backlog of cases.

“There is a huge amount of what appears to be red tape in the legal process required to simply amend a traffic order – and that is frustrating,” he said.

“Increasing the parking in this area would make such a difference to residents who often struggle to park near their homes.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council was contacted for comment.