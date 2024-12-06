Red weather warning: What does it mean?

Here is the lowdown on what that means.

What is a weather warning?

A weather warning is issued by the Met Office through the National Severe Weather Warning Service.

The aim is to keep people safe by warning what severe weather is in store and what the impacts may be.

The warnings are given a colour – yellow, amber or red – depending on the combination of the impact the weather may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.

Warnings can be provided up to a week ahead for severe weather including rain, thunderstorms, wind, snow and ice.

What does a red warning mean?

Red is the most serious weather warning the Met Office can issue.

It means dangerous weather is expected and people are urged to take action to keep themselves and others safe.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said red warnings are given based on “the impact, not the severity” of the weather.

How rare are red warnings?

Red warnings are issued “relatively infrequently”, according to the Met Office.

The last red warning in the UK was issued in January for winds in north-east Scotland.

Gusts of up to 99mph from Storm Isha killed two people and left tens of thousands of homes without power.

Since the Met Office began issuing red warnings in 2011, there have been 20, with typically one or two a year.

In 2022, the UK had three red weather warnings, with the first ever alert for extreme heat in July 2022.

What should I expect?

Winds from Storm Darragh are expected to cause significant disruption and a “danger to life” due to flying debris and falling trees, according to the Met Office.

The warning covers parts of Wales and the South West of England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

Gusts of 90mph or more are possible over the coasts and hills of West and South Wales.

Along the coast, as winds funnel through the Bristol Channel, people should be aware of large waves and beach material that could be thrown on to coastal roads and seafronts.

There could be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Power cuts are possible, which can affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Delays and cancellations to flights and bus, train and ferry services are likely as roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed.

What should I do?

The Met Office recommends staying indoors if possible and to follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

If you can do so safely, check for loose items outside your home that may not withstand the wind and secure them.

This includes Christmas decorations, bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

In case of a power cut, consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items in advance.

Should I travel?

The Met Office said travelling by road should be avoided as it is not safe to drive in the conditions.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said a red weather warning is “highly unusual” and strongly advised drivers to postpone their journeys if they can.

“Anyone who must drive should stick to major roads, reduce their speed significantly, always keep a firm grip of the steering wheel and be on high alert for debris in the road.

“Exposed rural and coastal routes will be particularly treacherous.

“Drivers in these areas should be wary of any high-sided vehicles as they are at risk of being buffeted off course or, worse still, blown over.

“We also suggest parking well away from large trees due to the danger of falling branches or whole trees being uprooted.”

I’m not in the red warning location, what should I do?

As well as the red warning, the fourth named storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend and wind warnings cover all of Wales.

The Met Office recommends staying up to date with forecasts and making sure you understand the warning issued for your area to know what to expect.