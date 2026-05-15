Redactions to Mandelson documents ‘too broad’, says intelligence watchdog

The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said on Friday it had made its final decisions on redactions to 337 documents connected to the appointment on national security grounds.

But in a statement, the ISC raised “concerns” about wider redactions, including individuals’ personal data, email addresses and the identities of junior civil servants.

The committee said it did not think the motion passed by the Commons demanding documents related to the appointment allowed redactions “other than on grounds of prejudice to UK national security and international relations”.

The ISC also suggested redactions on non-security grounds were “being applied far too broadly”, and accused the UK Government of withholding documents despite not having “the authority to do so”.

In particular, the committee said the Government had withheld a vetting file compiled by UK Security Vetting (UKSV).

Last month, it was disclosed that UKSV had recommended against granting Lord Mandelson the developed vetting necessary for his appointment, but the Foreign Office had given him clearance despite that advice.

Criticising a “failure to adhere to security advice”, the ISC said: “This is something we have noted, and raised previously with the last government, in relation to other matters.

“Where advice is sought and obtained by those organisations whose job it is to ensure security, for that advice to be overruled to suit some other objective is not acceptable.

“Proper security concerns cannot be dismissed simply because they are inconvenient.”

In February, MPs demanded the release of a huge tranche of documents connected with Lord Mandelson’s appointment, including private messages between the peer and senior ministers and their advisers.

The ISC was tasked with reviewing the UK Government’s redactions to some of those documents on national security grounds, but has said ministers should seek permission from Parliament to exclude information on any other grounds.

The committee also raised concerns about the extensive use of WhatsApp to conduct Government business, as well as the lack of an audit trail for decisions and the use of less secure IT systems, which it described as “appalling”.

Responding to the ISC’s statement, shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart accused the UK Government of carrying out a “cover-up”.

He said: “It is outrageous that Labour are trying to withhold documents about the Mandelson-Epstein affair from Parliament.

“Throughout this process Starmer and his ministers have sought to pull the wool over the public and Parliament’s eyes.

“They only started releasing information because the Conservatives forced them to, and even now they are continuing the cover-up.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the refusal to release Lord Mandelson’s vetting file “reeks”, adding: “What could be worse than what we’ve already seen?

“The Prime Minister must make use of what could be his last days in office to personally intervene and make sure we get the truth.”