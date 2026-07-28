Redevelopment of Bannau town’s former Woolworths store approved

Nation Cymru staff

Plans to redevelop a former Woolworths store in a Bannau Brycheiniog town have been approved by National Park planners.

In April 2025, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) received both full and listed building consent planning applications from Capital Properties limited to turn the former Woolies on 28 High Street Superior into a café and gym.

The listed building consent was needed as the former shop is a Grade II listed building on account of it being part of a group of listed buildings in the historic town centre of Brecon.

Boyer, the planning agents on behalf of Capital Properties, explained in documents that supported the proposal that the site had been marketed as a shop for some time.

Boyer said: “The previous tenant, the Original Factory Shop, advised in October 2023 that they would be vacating the unit in April 2024.

“Marketing then began on the first of November 2023 advertising the unit vacancy.

“Whilst some interest has been expressed from national discount retailers and other licensed and leisure operators regarding the site, no discussions were substantially progressed towards a formal take-up of the unit.

“It is considered that the property is not ideally suited for typical retail demand in this location due to the size of the unit.”

Boyer explained that the change of use would allow for continued investment and maintenance in the building.

Boyer said: “Consequently, the long-term investment and job creation that will result from this proposal will provide sustainable economic growth by creating new jobs, attracting investment and drawing greater footfall into the town centre.”

Planning officer Max Webb said: “Overall, the proposal is deemed acceptable in principle, in accordance with policies of the LDP (Local Development Plan).

“It would preserve the Grade II Listed host building, the setting of nearby listed buildings and enhance the character and appearance of the wider conservation area.”

“It is recommended that this application be approved subject to conditions.”

Woolworths came to Brecon in 1929 and took over the store from JE Nott and Co.

The store closed in December 2008.

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