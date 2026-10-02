‘Redundant’ Dulais Valley chapel could become care home

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to turn a former chapel into a care home have been deferred by members of a council’s planning committee in order for a site visit to be carried out.

The proposal could eventually see the former Salem Calvinistic Methodist Chapel in Brynawel, Crynant in the Dulais Valley converted into a residential care home if approved.

It was submitted to Neath Port Talbot council by Atrium Planning Consultants in June 2026 for the building, which has reportedly been vacant and unused for a “prolonged period”.

The “redundant” chapel, which is said to be in a good condition, currently consists of a main building along with a single-storey school room.

It is understood to have been built in 1867 and closed for the final time in 2017.

If taken forward it would be converted to accommodate up to six adults with learning difficulties as well as their support staff.

The report said: “The submitted application plans and supporting documents indicate that the main chapel building will have accommodation over two floors comprising communal facilities (living room, kitchen/dining, utility and accessible shower room) and staff-related accommodation (bedroom, office and meeting room) on the ground floor and 6 en-suite residential bedrooms on the first floor.

“The attached building is to be used as an undefined multi-purpose room with an annotation for the possibility of additional toilets for staff and visitors.”

A marketing report handed in with the application said the change of use at the chapel would secure the building’s long-term future and would not result in “unacceptable deficiency” in religious or community provision.

Planning officers said they recommended it for approval as they felt it would have no unacceptable impact on cultural heritage, the residential amenity of the area, highway safety or biodiversity.

However, the plans were called in and discussed at a meeting of the council’s planning committee in September 2026 due to concerns from local councillors around highway safety as the site is served by a narrow road.

This came alongside 14 representations from local residents who noted additional fears around parking provision, traffic generation, and potential issues with noise and disturbance.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Tim Bowen said because of the potential issue with parking he would like to see the area before voting on the application, leading to calls for a site visit.

This was agreed after a vote of six members to five, with the plans now set to be brought back to the authority after the visit has taken place. This was despite calls from members of the public in attendance to go through with the process ahead of the visit.

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