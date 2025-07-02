Reeves battles tears as Starmer declines to back her staying in post
Chancellor Rachel Reeves appeared to cry in the Commons as Sir Keir Starmer declined to guarantee she would remain in place until the election.
The Prime Minister faced MPs after being forced to scrap key planks of his welfare reforms, leaving an almost £5 billion black hole in Ms Reeves’ spending plans and fuelling speculation she could be forced to hike taxes.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Ms Reeves looked “absolutely miserable” and challenged the Prime Minister to say whether the Chancellor would keep her job until the next election.
Sir Keir dodged the question about whether Ms Reeves would be in place for the remainder of the Parliament, saying Mrs Badenoch “certainly won’t”.
‘Awful’
The Tory leader said: “How awful for the Chancellor that he couldn’t confirm that she would stay in place.”
Changes to restrict eligibility to the personal independence payment (Pip) were abandoned on Tuesday night to limit a Labour revolt, wiping out the savings that Ms Reeves had counted on to help meet her goal of funding day-to-day spending through tax receipts rather than borrowing.
Mrs Badenoch said the welfare reforms were designed “to plug a black hole created by the Chancellor” but “instead they’re creating new ones”.
Toast
She told Sir Keir: “Labour MPs are going on the record saying that the Chancellor is toast, and the reality is that she is a human shield for his incompetence.
“In January, he said that she would be in post until the next election. Will she really?”
Sir Keir responded with a defence of Labour’s record but no mention of the Chancellor’s position.
As the Chancellor left the Commons following the Prime Minister’s Questions session her sister Ellie Reeves took her hand in an apparent show of support.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
She is just a patsy. I don’t think she actually looks like she made any decisions.
Crying when she sees the prospects of a long career at the top of the pile turning distinctly off colour. She was grinning at the prospect of culling benefits ( and recipients) to balance her miserable budget only weeks ago.
Guilty as charged, Get rid of Uncle McSweeney, now let’s see who rules that bucket of crabs…While Rome burns…
Badenoch, leader of the crash economy party, asking questions of anyone regarding government fiscal decisions is beyond insult. Her motoring mouth is talking her out of a job.
As ever…”Deputy heads will roll!”
Well, the Tory fiscal rules her and Starmer have insisted upon has put them voluntarily into a fiscal straight jacket.
Reeves has wedded herself to the Tory fiscal ideology that the public are fatigued from over the last 16 years, popularity has nosedived as a result and he’s notoriously ruthless. What does she expect?
Political careers nearly always end in tears.
I’m curious to know what fiscal rules should they work with? Servicing debt is now almost 10% of all government spending. It’ll be closer to 15% by the end of the parliament
I can’t help but think the real winners in all this are Reform. Many will be thinking, it was chaotic under the tories, it’s chaotic now under labour, so how bad can reform be? In my view, the situation is far from ideal, and few people could do a significantly better job when there’s a 120 bn black hole in public finances, which is not far off what it was when Osbourne became chancellor. Really, labour should have implemented big tax rises last year when they came to power. The trouble is, if they had said they’ll do this prior… Read more »
Never get in a lifeboat with that man…