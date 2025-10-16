Reeves faces Budget ‘groundhog day’ without bold action, says IFS
Rachel Reeves needs to be “bold” when she delivers her Budget or face “groundhog day” with more cuts or tax rises next year, a think tank has warned.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said it expected the Chancellor would need to find at least £22 billion next month, thanks to rising borrowing costs, weaker growth forecasts and spending commitments made since the spring.
That figure would restore the £10 billion of headroom Ms Reeves previously left herself against her self-imposed debt rules, although it does not include the cost of widely expected announcements on abolishing the two-child benefit cap and maintaining the freeze on fuel duty.
Buffer
But the IFS said there was a “strong case” for the Chancellor to go further, arguing that a £10 billion buffer was not enough to ensure stability and would leave her “limping from one forecast to the next”.
IFS director Helen Miller said: “For Rachel Reeves, the Budget will feel like groundhog day.”
She added that the situation was “to a large extent” of the Chancellor’s own making, after choosing to “operate her fiscal rules with such teeny tiny headroom” that left her exposed to “run-of-the-mill forecast changes”.
The IFS said implementing a larger fiscal consolidation in November would be “the most straightforward route” to avoiding similar challenges in future years.
It acknowledged that achieving consolidation through spending cuts would “pose challenges” due to a lack of parliamentary support for welfare cuts and the fact departmental budgets were only agreed in June.
But tax increases are also far from simple, with Labour’s manifesto ruling out increases to income tax, national insurance or VAT.
Property taxes
Ms Miller suggested it would be possible to raise the required sums from changes to property taxes and levies such as capital gains tax or inheritance tax, but added these were “badly designed” and could harm growth.
The IFS also warned against seeking “large sums from a small number of taxpayers”.
Instead, the think tank said the Chancellor “should be bold” and reform the tax system to be “more rational” and impinge less on economic growth.
Her comments come alongside the publication of the IFS’s annual “green budget” setting out the challenges facing the Chancellor ahead of the Budget each year.
The green budget also includes analysis from Barclays, which suggests that unemployment could rise to 5% in 2026 amid slowing growth and above-target inflation.
Jack Meaning, chief UK economist at Barclays, said: “With the right policy decisions, this near-term challenge can be navigated toward a more favourable medium-term outlook.
“If the Chancellor can avoid delivering an inflationary Budget, headline price growth should ease significantly in the coming months, allowing the Bank of England to cut interest rates further and support households and businesses in driving more balanced economic growth.”
It’s surprising that she hasn’t thought of robbing the pensioners of their £10 Christmas bonus for what it’s worth! If the bonus had kept up with inflation it would be worth between £120 and £160 now.
Labour is trying to plan long-term growth. Civil servants moving London to Manchester / Cardiff / Edinburgh etc will allow London to grow in non-governmental jobs. Increasing pensions at the expense of NHS staff salaries could be seen as a bad decision – pensioners now are less likely to need to work, lower tax revenues are received and less experienced individuals are in the job market; if NHS salaries are not seen as acceptable then recruitment and retention will decline and NHS will have to employ more consultants – so the cost of running the NHS increases and all the… Read more »
The problem is the Treasury doesn’t know or care how to run a modern economy. But why would they, their original and unreformed remit was simply to collect and hoard the ill-gotten spoils of empire and only give some out to the well-connected. Asking them to run a modern economy is like asking Mr Fox to run a chicken coop and wondering where all the chickens are going.