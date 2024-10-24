Support our Nation today - please donate here
Reeves promises ‘reset for our economy’ as she prepares for first Budget

24 Oct 2024 2 minute read
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Photo Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rachel Reeves has promised her first Budget will be an economic “reset” for the UK.

The Chancellor said her statement on October 30 will invest in the “foundations of future growth”.

Ms Reeves was speaking ahead of talks with finance ministers from around the world in Washington at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meeting.

Future growth

She said: “A Britain built on the rock of economic stability is a Britain that is a strong and credible international partner.“I’ll be in Washington to tell the world that our upcoming Budget will be a reset for our economy as we invest in the foundations of future growth.“It’s from this solid base that we will be able to best represent British interests and show leadership on the major issues like the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.”

Ms Reeves was handed a pre-Budget boost by the IMF, which on Tuesday upgraded its 2024 growth forecast for the UK economy.

It said UK gross domestic product (GDP) is due to grow by 1.1%, a significant upgrade after predicting 0.7% growth in July.

But the IMF’s chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said countries should tread a “narrow path in terms of fiscal consolidation”, after being asked about reports the Chancellor is considering changes to fiscal rules which could allow the state to borrow more.

He added that countries should not do “too much too quickly” in relation to tax and spending decisions in order to maintain stability.

Expectations

Ms Reeves is thought to be considering tax increases and spending cuts amounting to around £40 billion a year as she seeks to repair the public finances while finding the money to fund services including the NHS.In Washington, Ms Reeves will attend G7, G20 and IMF meetings to discuss global economic issues.She will support proposals to expand financing for countries to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and tackle unsustainable debt.

She will also press for all G20 countries to meet G20 best practice on debt transparency and move swiftly to implement support for countries facing pressing liquidity problems.

