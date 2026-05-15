Reform accused of ‘betraying’ voters after backing ex-deputy first minister as Llywydd

Emily Price

Reform UK has been accused of “betraying” voters over its decision to back Wales’ former deputy first minister to become the Senedd’s new presiding officer.

Welsh Conservatives MS for Bangor, Conwy and Môn, Janet Finch-Saunders, criticised Reform for backing Labour’s nomination of Huw Irranca-Davies as Llywydd and for not putting forward a single candidate of their own for deputy presiding officer.

Mrs Finch-Saunders said: “Throughout the campaign, Plaid Cymru and Reform tried to paint the Senedd election as a two-horse race. But at the very first test, Reform collapsed.

“As I often heard on the door step, that people were voting Reform, to oppose Plaid Cymru, this votes, clearly shows that Reform are already letting their voters, and my constituents down.

“In any healthy democracy, the former Deputy First Minister would not simply step straight into the Speaker’s chair.

“The role of Presiding Officer is supposed to be impartial, not a political reward handed out after serving at the top of the last Labour Government.

“This vote sends a clear message that the Labour-Plaid partnership is alive and well.

“Reform UK promised voters they would challenge Plaid Cymru and hold them to account. Instead, when the moment came, they waved it through.

“The Welsh Conservatives will continue to expose this political stitch-up and hold Reform to account for failing to deliver the opposition they promised.

“As we will uphold our word, and we will continue to push for the end of corridor care, continue to push for support for farmers, and we will continue to ensure the voice of residents in Wales are heard.”

Welsh Conservative Paul Davies had also eyed the position of Llywydd but was unable to secure a second nomination from another party.

Questions were later raised as to why Reform didn’t choose to back a right-wing politician instead of a senior figure from the party in power in Wales for 27 years.

Plaid Cymru MS for Ceredigion Penfro, Kerry Ferguson, was elected Deputy Llywydd without challenge.

Although the vote for the presiding officer role was held by secret ballot, the result – 85 votes in favour – made it clear that the majority of Reform’s newly elected MSs had backed Irranca-Davies.

Despite this, Reform’s newly appointed chief of staff David Thomas took to social media to brand the vote a Labour and Plaid Cymru “stitch-up”.

Reform MS Cai Parry-Jones confirmed the decision was deliberate, saying the party backed Irranca-Davies after concluding he would be the most “professional and fair” Llywydd.

He said: “The election of Huw Irranca-Davies as the Llywydd of the Senedd highlighted the key difference in opposition style between Reform UK and the Conservatives.

“At Reform, we gathered relevant information, such as listening to our MSs’ previous experiences of working with Huw.

“We concluded that he would most likely be a professional and fair Llywydd and as a result we decided to support his appointment.

“The Tories on the other hand went on the attack as if it were a constitutional crisis. Their leader raged at his podium for longer than the First Minister’s inaugural speech.

“Reform UK Wales will ruthlessly attack decisions within the Senedd that go against the interests of the people of Wales.

“But we will not fall into the trap of the boy who cried wolf. When we go on the attack, it’ll be because it matters, and people will know to listen.”