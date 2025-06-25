Reform accused of ‘money spinner’ as party set to charge would-be Senedd Members £200 fee

Emily Price

Reform UK has been accused of using its candidate selection process for the Senedd election as a money making opportunity after it was revealed that would-be MSs will be charged £200 to be assessed.

Nation.Cymru was made aware this week of an email sent to Reform members explaining that the charge would include “£50 for the application and vetting and £150 for a full day at an assessment centre”.

Reform says the fee will cover criminal background checks and the cost of hiring a venue and providing food for Senedd hopefuls during the assessment day.

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “These fees cover vetting and administrative costs.

“We do hardship waivers for those that cannot afford it.”

Nation.Cymru asked how a candidate would qualify for such a waiver – but we were not provided with an answer.

‘Aggressive rhetoric’

Labour Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies accused Reform UK of using the cash to fund leader Nigel Farage’s lifestyle.

He said: “It’s two things. Firstly they know that their racist and aggressive rhetoric attracts people who are simply unfit to hold public office.

“And secondly it’s a money-spinner which funds Farage’s lifestyle.”

There is currently no Reform UK Senedd members in the Welsh Parliament but recent polling suggests the party could overtake Labour in the 2026 election.

It is unclear how many Reform members are likely to apply to be a candidate and pay the £200 fee.

We asked the other main political parties if they plan to charge potential candidates to be assessed and vetted.

Support

Welsh Labour confirmed they will not be charging a fee – with one source saying that the party is looking at how it can provide support for first time candidates.

Plaid Cymru similarly will not charge members looking to stand in 2026.

A Plaid source pointed out that if Reform UK fill each of the 16 Senedd constituency lists with 8 candidates – the party could bring in over £25,000 just for vetting and processing.

A Reform source claimed the Welsh Conservatives also plan to charge for vetting their candidates ahead of the Senedd election.

The source pointed us to a Tory document which listed a fee of £120 for an application and £250 to cover the cost of an open day and processing.

But the Welsh Tories later confirmed to us that the document related to the general election and that there are no plans to charge Senedd hopefuls for vetting.

The Liberal Democrat’s on the other hand will be charging a fee of £100 to those looking to apply to stand in Wales’ election next year – this is the same amount the party charges for general election candidates.

The Lib Dem’s approval process includes an interview, exam, vetting and some training.

