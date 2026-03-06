Reform and Plaid neck-and-neck in new Senedd poll as Greens poised for historic gains

Emily Price

A new poll on voting intention for the Senedd election puts Plaid Cymru and Reform UK neck-and-neck with the Greens poised for historic gains.

The new survey by More in Common showed the Senedd race tightening ahead of the election on May 7.

Compared to February 10, Reform UK has dropped 5 percentage points, while Plaid Cymru has gained two – putting the two parties level on 26 per cent of the vote.

Labour remains in third place on 20 per cent and the Greens have doubled their support.

Since early February, the Green Party’s vote share has risen from 5 per cent to 10 per cent – now tying with the Welsh Conservatives.

The full results of the More in Common poll (with changes from 10 February 2026) have Reform UK on 26% (-5), Plaid Cymru at 26% (+2), Labour on 20% (nc), the Welsh Conservative at 10% (–3), the Green Party on 10% (+5) and the Liberal Democrats on 7% (+1).

The polling was conducted using a different question wording to the language used in More in Common’s February 10 survey.

Participants were asked how they plan to vote in the May 7 Senedd election, rather than how they would vote in a hypothetical Senedd election held tomorrow.

The election is considered to be the most significant in Welsh politics since devolution began in 1999.

It’s marked with a shift in how Wales is governed due to a massive expansion of Wales’ parliament and a total overhaul of the voting system.

Based on the voting intention polling, More in Common used the D’Hondt model to estimate how these results would play out in a real Senedd election.

Reform and Plaid Cymru are tied, each with 28 seats. Meanwhile Labour would be allocated 26 seats.

We would therefore see the first non-Labour First Minister since devolution, with Plaid Cymru leading a coalition government.

Greens could be set to win 5 seats, seeing the party represented in Wales’ parliament for the first time in the Senedd’s history.

The poll’s full seat breakdown shows Reform UK winning 28, Plaid Cymru on 28, Labour on 26, Welsh Conservatives on 7, the Green Party winning 5 and the Liberal Democrats on 2.

The results are based on a nationally representative survey of 851 Welsh adults (16+) fielded by More in Common from February 15 – March 3, 2026.