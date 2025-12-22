Reform and Tories clash over asylum flats

A Welsh Conservative MS has written to a county council leader, “seeking clarity” over asylum seekers being placed in flats within her constituency, amid a row with Reform councillors.

Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders wrote the letter to Conwy County Council and its leader Cllr Julie Fallon about asylum seekers being accommodated in Llandudno.

The move has led to a war of words between Reform and the Conservatives.

Amongst the questions raised by Mrs Finch-Saunders are how the decision was made, what consultation has taken place, and what support will be provided to the local community and the asylum seekers.

The letter has prompted the council to insist the accommodation will be for families.

The asylum seekers’ accommodation will be provided by Home Office contractor Clear Springs Ready Homes, which intends to refurbish the flats on behalf of the landlord.

Funded by Home Office grants, Conwy’s resettlement teams will then offer support to the asylum seekers.

In her letter to the council, Mrs Finch-Saunders said: “In recent days, I have been contacted by a number of residents and business owners in Llandudno who have expressed deep concern about the potential impact this could have on the town.

“Many of them are seeking reassurance, clear information, and a better understanding of how this decision has been made, what consultation has taken place, and what support, if any, will be provided to both the local community and those who may be resettled here.”

She added: “I would also welcome a formal statement that can be shared with residents and businesses to address the concerns being raised. Clear communication at this stage will be essential in preventing uncertainty, speculation, and anxiety within the community.”

‘Holiday zone’

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “Conwy County Borough Council has recently been asked to consider four flats in the Llandudno area for families (an adult and child or a couple and child).

“The UK Government Policy of full dispersal means that every council across the UK is expected to work with the Home Office to find accommodation for asylum seekers.

“These are not social homes or homes funded through our affordable housing programme. The Home Office uses a private contractor, Clear Springs Ready Homes (CSRH), to provide asylum accommodation in Wales. They will work directly with a private landlord to refurbish and bring these properties into use at no cost to the council.”

She added: “These homes are not on Mostyn Street or in the designated ‘holiday zone’. Data relating to the locations and occupants of dispersal properties belongs to the Home Office. The Home Office does not share these details in the public domain due to legitimate concerns about the safety of families.

“The Home Office expect any recipients of such data from the Home Office to exercise the same level of care, so we will never disclose the exact location of proposed placements.”

Fairness

Earlier this week, Llandudno Reform councillors Louise Emery and Tom Montgomery raised questions about “fairness”, claiming local families should be prioritised for homes.

Conwy Reform leader and former Conservative councillor Louise Emery said: “If it wasn’t for the Conservative government overseeing a broken immigration system for 14 years, Janet Finch-Saunders wouldn’t have the need to write to the leader about this.

“That’s one of the reasons Tom (Cllr Montgomery) and I joined Reform. We are the only party who will properly deal with this immigration crisis which is now affecting our town as well as the rest of the UK.”

Speaking on behalf of the Conservative Party, Mrs Finch-Saunders replied: “There is a big difference between asylum seekers and people who enter our country through other means without having to go through any accreditation checks. I would be expecting somebody involved in Reform not to be scaremongering.”

She added: “I’ve represented Aberconwy for several years. It is so ironic that Louise (Cllr Emery) is blaming the Conservative Party. It is unbelievable. In order to ensure her own political success, she has joined a party that no one knows what it stands for.”