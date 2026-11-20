Emily Price

A Reform branch has apologised after one of its members was accused of masquerading as a “local politician” and claiming credit for roadworks and community improvements despite never having been elected.

Jordan Brace recently claimed to have passed Reform UK’s vetting process and plans to stand in Blaenau Gwent at next year’s local elections.

However, serious concerns have been raised that Brace already portrays himself on social media as an elected representative, regularly describing himself as a “politician” and claiming to receive thanks from residents for his work in the community.

He stood as an independent candidate in the recent Senedd election but failed to win a seat in the Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni constituency.

Brace later revealed he had joined Reform UK.

Since then, he has flooded his Facebook page with AI-generated posts which, according to local residents, give the impression he is a bona fide politician.

Brace shares these posts into local community groups and Reform supporting Facebook pages, branding himself a “working-class security officer and landlord” who is “standing up for Rassau and Garnlydan”.

However, the Rassau and Garnlydan ward on Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is currently represented by Independent councillor Gareth Davies and Labour’s David Wilkshire.

Although Brace claims to receive praise and expressions of support from local residents for his efforts, complaints have been raised about his conduct with Jan Walsh, Chair of Reform UK’s Blaenau Gwent, Rhymney and Caerphilly branch.

It came after Brace began publishing social media posts claiming credit for road resurfacing works in which he had played no part.

In one post to Facebook, he shared photos of a resurfaced road in Sant Melyn.

Brace claimed the repairs were the result of reports he had made on behalf of local residents, one of which he said had told him he was inspiring.

He said: “Residents told me about years of frustration and damage to cars. Some were relieved to see repairs completed.

“One young man thanked me and said: ‘You’ve got my vote, Jordan’.

“He also told me I had inspired him.

“Those words meant so much. When someone puts their trust in you, you owe them your time, care and best effort.

“A heartfelt thank you to the council’s highways workers and staff who listened, responded and carried out these repairs.”

Brace then invited residents with concerns about local roads to contact him by email.

Despite never having been elected, his email address begins, “politicianjordanbracegwent”.

Labour councillor Sue Edmunds shared Brace’s post about the road improvements, accusing the Reform member of “taking credit for other peoples work again”.

Cllr Edmunds pointed out that the resurfacing works were thanks Cllrs Gareth Davies, Dave Wiltshire and Dean Woods.

In a further post to Facebook, Cllr Edmunds said she wanted to make clear to residents that Brace had “no input, no influence and no work” toward getting the repairs done.

She wrote: “I cannot believe the absolute cheek of this delusional young man, taking credit for other peoples hard work again.”

‘Inappropriate’

In the comments section beneath the post, Reform branch chair Jan Walsh apologised for Brace’s behaviour which she described as “inappropriate”.

Walsh wrote: “I agree that these posts are inappropriate.

“I have asked Jordan to remove them and he should concentrate in the area where he hopes to stand for election.

“Reform will not try to take credit for any work or results which have been generated as a result of other peoples’ efforts. I am so sorry.”

Others in the comment section also raised concerns about Brace’s behaviour.

One local said the wannabe politician uses “clever wording” to make it look like he’s got something sorted with the backing of Reform.

They wrote: “He’s doing more harm than good to Reform’s chances in the area.”

Another local called on Reform to distance itself from Brace, adding that several councillors have had to release statements “denying collaboration he claims credit for”.

Branch chair Walsh responded to this comment saying she had made it “clear” to Brace that all his future posts were to be approved by her first.

‘Nuisance’

Another local resident replied describing Brace as an “absolute nuisance” and a “laughing stock”.

They said: “I honestly think he believes he is a councillor.

“There have been several posts about him from actual councillors in the last few weeks.

“He is delusional and needs to be stopped.”

Another resident said: “The man is a menace, become a pain with the constant lies he posts and can not do anything without using AI.”

Many of the images posted by Brace to his Facebook page appear to have been generated using Artificial Intelligence.

In one image posted to mark Remembrance Day, Brace was depicted wearing a turquoise tie, with beams of sunlight illuminating him as he awkwardly held a poppy wreath, flanked by the Welsh and Union Jack flags.

When a commentator poked fun at the synthetic image, Brace claimed that it was “real”.

He wrote: “It’s a real photograph of me, edited by my team and me for a more professional finish.

“You may think it looks AI-generated, but no AI was used.

“In the interests of fairness, I hope you’ll ask other politicians the same question too.”

Despite local concerns about Brace’s behaviour, he announced on October 17 that he had passed Reform’s vetting process.

In a post to Facebook he said helping people was one of the “greatest honours” of his life, adding that he had spent “hours volunteering” and “supporting people” over the last 10 months.

“Every time somebody says, ‘Thank you for listening’ it reminds me why I do this,” Brace said.

Nation.Cymru contacted Reform UK headquarters to ask whether Brace had passed the party’s vetting process.

We pointed out that local complaints had been made about Brace and that as a result a Reform branch chair apologised for his behaviour.

Reform UK did not respond.

Concerns

Nation.Cymru also contacted Jordan Brace himself, asking if he was aware that there were concerns about his conduct.

Brace responded threatening Nation.Cymru with legal action and asking for evidence that his local branch had apologised for his behaviour.

Nation.Cymru responded providing a screen grab of the public apology by branch chair Jan Walsh which had been posted to Facebook.

We also sent him a link to a Facebook post that included discussions and complaints from Cllr Sue Edmunds and locals about his conduct.

We pointed out that one commentator had accused him of “hoodwinking” locals.

Brace responded with further threats of legal action.

We invited him to comment one more time.

Brace responded with a statement saying: “I am not an elected councillor and have never claimed to be one.

“I am an unpaid community volunteer, a Reform UK member, and someone seeking

selection to stand in the 2027 local elections.

“I deny writing anonymous posts praising myself or deliberately taking credit for work carried out by councillors or the council.

“I raise concerns on behalf of residents and welcome improvements when they happen.

“I have nothing to be ashamed of for using AI to help me write, particularly as someone with dyslexia.

“These are my views, and I ask to be treated fairly and for any reporting about me to be accurate.”