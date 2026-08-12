Reform branch slammed over ‘false’ claims Plaid volunteers were harvesting voters’ data at by-election

Emily Price

A Welsh Reform branch has been branded “irresponsible” after its Chair circulated what Plaid Cymru described as “false” claims that its volunteers were attempting to collect voters’ personal data outside polling stations during a crucial by-election.

Plaid candidate Anthony Cook was elected to Caerphilly County Borough Council after storming to victory in the Hengoed by-election on August 6 with Reform’s candidate Kimberley Heath coming second.

On voting day, Chair of the Reform Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Rhymney branch, Jan Walsh, claimed in a Facebook post that Plaid Cymru volunteers were “asking people for their addresses” outside polling stations.

She wrote: “It seems Plaid Cymru volunteers are associating themselves as part of the furniture in the polling stations.

“Asking people for their addresses. They are not identifying themselves and people are assuming they’re part of the electoral process.

“They’re the same as all parties standing. The rest of us don’t need to be so nosey… we have spent time door knocking and listening to people, not making a short cut to peoples’ data..”

Nation.Cymru asked Ms Walsh to provide further details about the alleged activities of the Plaid Cymru volunteers she claimed were attempting to obtain voters’ data in Hengoed on August 6, but she did not respond.

Plaid Cymru rejected Ms Walsh’s allegation as “completely false” and criticised her for circulating it on polling day, saying it risked misleading voters and undermining confidence in the democratic process.

A Plaid spokesperson said: “This is completely false and a serious allegation to make about our volunteers.

“It was particularly irresponsible to circulate an allegation like this on polling day, when it risked misleading voters and undermining confidence in the democratic process.

“The result speaks for itself. Plaid Cymru ran a positive, hardworking campaign in Hengoed and won the by-election. We are proud of our volunteers and the campaign they delivered.

“We won’t be distracted or undermined by baseless claims from a party that failed to win the confidence of voters – again.”

Ms Walsh’s comments were made in response to a post published by her branch’s Facebook page, which warned voters about “nosey parkers” working as tellers outside polling stations.

The Reform Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Rhymney branch wrote: “When voting today – Remember you don’t have to give your details to any nosey parkers OUTSIDE the polling station who ask for them.

“Tellers are volunteers for candidates/parties who track who has voted so they can remind supporters later.

“They are allowed to ask, but you can politely decline – you are under no obligation to tell them anything.”

Tellers are typically volunteers for candidates or political parties who stand outside polling stations and record the electoral numbers of people who have voted.

The information can be used by campaigns to identify supporters who have not yet voted, allowing them to contact those voters on polling day and encourage them to cast their ballot.

Tellers have no legal status and voters are not obliged to provide them with any information.

The Electoral Commission provides guidance on the role of tellers and what they can and cannot do at polling stations.

There should generally be no more than one teller for each candidate at a polling station and Returning Officers can ask tellers to leave if they fail to comply with agreed behaviour.

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