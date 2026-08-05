Reform by-election candidate features on podcast criticised for far-right interviews

Emily Price

A Reform by-election candidate in Caerphilly has appeared on a podcast hosted by a controversial evangelical Christian who has been criticised for conducting sympathetic interviews with far-right and extremist figures.

Hengoed by-election candidate Kimberly Heath was interviewed by Faith Jarvis on the Faith Speaks Louder podcast at the end of July.

During the interview, the pair discussed Ms Heath’s decision to stand for Reform, with Ms Jarvis describing the party as a “hot potato”.

Ms Heath, a supply teacher, told Ms Jarvis that Nigel Farage’s party had given her an opportunity that other political parties would not have offered someone with no previous political experience.

However, she appeared to distance herself from recent controversies surrounding Reform UK, saying she was “well aware” that not everyone agreed with some of the party’s policies but that she wanted to be a “positive female role model”.

Ms Heath said: “And Reform has been, you know, I accept that they’ve got some policies that people don’t necessarily agree with.

“There is different things happening, but at the moment I can’t control that.”

As Ms Jarvis sought to steer the discussion towards Plaid Cymru and the Senedd, Ms Heath insisted she did not have a “political agenda”, adding that events in Cardiff Bay did not affect her.

She said: “For me, whatever is going on in the Senedd or in London, that’s not affecting me at the moment.

“That’s not affecting Mrs Jones, that’s not affecting the children of the local schools. It’s not affecting those right now.”

At the end of the interview, Ms Heath laughed as she told Ms Jarvis she would return to the podcast “when I am elected” on 6 August.

The Hengoed by-election was triggered by the election of Plaid Cymru’s Donna Cushing to the Senedd as the MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen.

The podcast featured Ms Heath was shared online by Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni MS Catherine Cullen who follows Faith Jarvis on Facebook.

Jarvis today (August 5) announced Reform MS Jason O’Connell had also taken part in a podcast with her, with the episode set to be released soon.

The YouTuber said: “It’s been a long time coming but I finally got Reform on the podcast!”

Serious concerns have previously been raised about the evangelical YouTuber who published a series of podcasts showcasing the views of far right figures in advance of May’s Senedd election.

She launched her faith and Welsh politics focussed channel in December 2025 and amongst the people she interviewed sympathetically was Dan Morgan, a far right activist who jointly runs hate group Voice in Wales and is an associate of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.

Ms Jarvis also interviewed Bishop Ceirion Dewar, a self-described missionary bishop in the Confessing Anglican Church who has attracted criticism for promoting a nationalist interpretation of Christianity and appearing alongside Tommy Robinson at public rallies.

In recent days, Ms Jarvis has offered a platform to Restore Britain’s Owain Clatworthy, a Bridgend councillor who has been at the centre of several prominent controversies regarding his online comments.

In July, he sparked massive social media backlash and formal complaints after posting a photo of a rainbow-painted picnic bench branding it “mandatory ideology”.

In a sit down interview with Ms Jarvis uploaded to YouTube four days ago, the pair discussed how the church should be “strong enough” to “stand up” to same sex marriage.

During the session, Cllr Clatworthy claimed he had been let down “by our King” while Ms Jarvis argued it was the late Queen who was responsible for “illegal immigration”.

Cllr Clatworthy defected to Restore Britain from Reform UK ahead of the Senedd election in May this year.

He told Nation.Cymru that part of the reason for his dissatisfaction with Reform was that senior party officials had advised him not to appear on Ms Jarvis’s podcast.

Nation.Cymru asked Hengoed by-election candidate Kimberly Heath and Senedd Member Catherine Cullen whether Ms Heath’s appearance on Ms Jarvis’s podcast had been approved by senior Reform officials.

Neither responded.

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