Reform Caerphilly candidate posts image online with incorrect spelling for town

Emily Price

Reform UK’s candidate for the upcoming by-election in Caerphilly has posted a campaign graphic online with the incorrect spelling for the town he hopes to represent in the Senedd.

On Friday (September 12), Nigel Farage announced that his party had selected its former communications chief as its candidate for the south Wales constituency.

Llŷr Powell will run for the party in the upcoming vote due to take place on October 23.

‘Trump backing’

Shortly after the announcement, Mr Powell updated his X account to include a cover image of himself with a Reform slogan that mis-spelled the name of the constituency he hopes to represent.

The graphic stated: “Caerpilly Needs Reform – vote Llŷr Powell on 23rd October”.

Mr Powell corrected the error shortly after this story was published.

The Welsh speaker previously worked as a communications specialist for the Reform in Wales.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Reform’s parachuted in candidate shows Reform don’t care about our constituency or about Wales at all – their Trump-backing, anti-Wales agenda is about erasing who we are, not standing up for us.

“People are angry at being taken for granted by Labour and want change for the better. That’s why more and more people are turning to Plaid Cymru to send a message that Caerffili and Wales won’t be ignored any longer.”

Candidates

The by-election was called following the death of Labour politician Hefin David, who had served as member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016.

Plaid Cymru have selected local man Cllr Lindsay Whittle as its candidate for the constituency, while Labour announced Richard Tunnicliffe would stand for the party.

Caerphilly resident and ex-charity worker Gareth Potter secured the candidacy for the Welsh Conservatives, while Labour announced Richard Tunnicliffe would stand for the party.

The Liberal Democrats and Gwlad are also expected to field candidates.