Reform Caerphilly candidate posts image online with incorrect spelling for town
Emily Price
Reform UK’s candidate for the upcoming by-election in Caerphilly has posted a campaign graphic online with the incorrect spelling for the town he hopes to represent in the Senedd.
On Friday (September 12), Nigel Farage announced that his party had selected its former communications chief as its candidate for the south Wales constituency.
Llŷr Powell will run for the party in the upcoming vote due to take place on October 23.
‘Trump backing’
Shortly after the announcement, Mr Powell updated his X account to include a cover image of himself with a Reform slogan that mis-spelled the name of the constituency he hopes to represent.
The graphic stated: “Caerpilly Needs Reform – vote Llŷr Powell on 23rd October”.
Mr Powell corrected the error shortly after this story was published.
The Welsh speaker previously worked as a communications specialist for the Reform in Wales.
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Reform’s parachuted in candidate shows Reform don’t care about our constituency or about Wales at all – their Trump-backing, anti-Wales agenda is about erasing who we are, not standing up for us.
“People are angry at being taken for granted by Labour and want change for the better. That’s why more and more people are turning to Plaid Cymru to send a message that Caerffili and Wales won’t be ignored any longer.”
Candidates
The by-election was called following the death of Labour politician Hefin David, who had served as member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016.
Plaid Cymru have selected local man Cllr Lindsay Whittle as its candidate for the constituency, while Labour announced Richard Tunnicliffe would stand for the party.
Caerphilly resident and ex-charity worker Gareth Potter secured the candidacy for the Welsh Conservatives, while Labour announced Richard Tunnicliffe would stand for the party.
The Liberal Democrats and Gwlad are also expected to field candidates.
Clowns.
Just watched Farage on TV laughing and smirking as he was being asked about his tax affairs. Everything is a joke to these halfwits, unless it has something to do with small boats or, the ultimate vision of hell, 20mph speed limits.
If Reform can’t even get the spelling of Caerphilly right. Imagine the damage they could do in power? God help us. A terrifying prospect.
Great start from the Far right English Nationalist Party keep em coming 🤣
Illiterate, ignorant and most likely irrelevant.
Rest in peace native Tommy Cooper your tradition of comedy lives on! Anyway it should be spelt correctly as CAERFFILI.
Is that Liar Powell? Sorry, my spelling mistake…
Caerffili has already been anglicised to Caerphilly but an anti Welsh party might not know that so this looks like an attempt to further bastardise the place name of one of our most historic towns. It’s a better explanation for them rather than having to admit to pre historic levels of numbskull stupidity.
Abolishing Wales one letter at a time.
I cant believe anyone being taken in by Farage .He is so obviously a chancer on the make .It’s a pity Corbyn’s party wasn’t up and running . It will have to be Plaid for me the only party to have made a moral stand against what is happening abroad .
He’s in good company mind. The vast majority of Reform voters can’t spell either