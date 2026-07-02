Reform calls for end to funding for Ukrainian refugees in Wales

Emily Price

Reform has called for an end to funding for Ukrainian refugees living in Wales, arguing that the emergency phase following Russia’s full-scale invasion has passed.

The party’s Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Rhymney branch said the “funding tap” should be “turned off” for Ukrainians who received support under the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary policy.

The six-seat constituency is represented in the Senedd by three Reform MSs: the group’s Chief Whip, Llŷr Powell, alongside Joshua Kim and Catherine Cullen.

In a Facebook post published ahead of Reform’s Senedd debate on the Nation of Sanctuary policy, their branch shared an AI-generated image depicting a woman with pale skin, dark hair and blue eyes standing between a Ukrainian flag and a Welsh flag.

In the background, a man with brown skin is shown wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf covering his face.

The post initially appeared to express support for Ukraine, featuring a tick emoji alongside a Ukrainian flag and a cross emoji beside a Palestinian flag.

But the branch also said: “Here’s the plain truth: 91% of the £55 million+ spent went on Ukrainian refugees, the vast majority who arrived in 2023 and 2024.

“That emergency is OVER. The funding tap should be turned OFF.”

‘Dumping ground’

The branch went on to say that Wales had become a “dumping ground” for refugees with the Welsh Government offering a “blank cheque” to resettlement schemes “for people from war zones across the world”.

When a commenter challenged Reform over its stance on Ukraine, the branch appeared to suggest that the party was divided on the issue.

The branch wrote: “People in Reform have different views on Ukraine so I can’t speak for them all”.

In another post, Reform’s Caerphilly branch wrote: “Opinions differ on Ukraine. What’s done is done. Reform don’t want the Nation of Sanctuary to continue.”

When another commentator argued that Reform’s loyalties were with Russia, the branch responded saying: “The Russian government (and USSR before them) has been supporting left-wing and green causes in the west for decades in order to undermine their societies – and you fell for it.”

In further comments beneath the post, the branch said that people who support those fleeing the war in Gaza would not want “Jewish refugees” to come to Wales.

‘Gay people’

It also argued that those who support refugees from Gaza could not also support “gay people”.

The branch wrote: “Which are you for? Gay rights or Gaza? You have to choose one because they are incompatible.”

Nation.Cymru asked Reform’s three Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni Senedd Members whether the views expressed about Ukraine by their branch’s official Facebook page reflected their own.

Mr Powell and Mr Kim did not respond, while Ms Cullen said: “I will refer you to our press office”.

The active military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for over four years.

It still continues daily, marked by heavy frontline fighting and long-range drone and missile strikes.

This morning (July 2), Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kyiv killing 18 people and injuring almost 100 others, with children among the “significant number” of casualties.

A Kremlin spokesman told reporters that Russia would “continue to increase pressure on the Kyiv regime in order to achieve our set goals”.

Rejected

The vast majority of the Welsh Government’s £63m Nation of Sanctuary funding was spent connecting vulnerable arrivals from Ukraine with essential services such as English and Welsh lessons and school places for children.

Reform’s Senedd motion calling for the policy to be axed was voted down by a margin of 52 to 38.

It comes amid continued concern over the party’s links to Russia, following the conviction of Reform’s former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of accepting bribes to make statements in the European Parliament that were supportive of Kremlin interests.

Welsh Labour Equalities Spokesperson, Shav Taj MS said: “Reform either fundamentally misunderstand or are deliberately spreading misinformation about what the Nation of Sanctuary policy is.

“It is about integrating people who are already in Wales – legally, into our society.

“The ‘emergency’ of the war in Ukraine is not over and neither is the trauma experienced by Ukrainians who are rebuilding their lives in Wales.

“You cannot, and should not, turn support on and off like a tap.

“Reform are desperate to find scapegoats and it appears that today they have chosen Ukrainian refugees – tomorrow it will likely be another group of people in need.

“This type of political opposition is not credible, it’s lazy. I am proud that yesterday the Senedd chose to reject their politics of fear.”

‘Indefensible’

Plaid Cymru MS for Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni Lindsay Whittle said: “Most decent people in Wales will see through this low level of politics.

“When they go low, we go high. Eventually people will see through this.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds branded Reform’s comments about Ukraine “morally indefensible”.

She said: “As we speak, more families are being forced from their homes, more children are living in fear, and more people are losing their lives.

“To suggest this emergency has somehow ended is not just callous, it is morally indefensible.

“Perhaps this should come as no surprise from a party whose former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, was convicted of accepting bribes to make pro-Russian statements in the EU Parliament.

“Reform UK must answer a simple question: are they standing with the brave people of Ukraine who are are defending their country, or are they turning their backs on them while Putin’s bombs are still falling?”

‘Misinformation’

Former Welsh Government minister and a second-generation Ukrainian Mick Antoniw said Reform’s stance on refugees was “shrouded in misinformation and ignorance”.

He said: “The invasion of Ukraine is ongoing. There are regular massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. People are still dying.

“Ukrainians from occupied areas cannot go home and for many their cities have been completely destroyed.

“What underlies this comment is one of many I see from Reform which are essentially pro-Putin.

“The alliance of far right groups across Europe is being promoted on social media much of which is coming from Russia.

“Putin wants to destabilise the UK and the EU because of its support for Ukraine.

“Reform supporters are one of their targets for misinformation.

“There is no tap of money for Ukrainians, most are working and paying taxes and contributing to the economy.

“The Nation of Sanctuary policy helped this happen.”