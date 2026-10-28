Reform candidate claimed Tommy Robinson support was ‘years ago’ despite praising him months ago

Emily Price

A Reform UK by-election candidate has dismissed his support for Tommy Robinson as being from “years ago”, despite describing the far-right activist as a “breath of fresh air” in a social media post just months ago.

Last week, Reform announced Darren Crandon, who uses the name ‘Brunte’ on X, as the party’s candidate in the Risca East by-election on November 19.

Nation.Cymru later uncovered a series of foul-mouthed social media posts by Crandon, in which he trolled other users and described himself as a Tommy Robinson “admirer”.

Prior to publishing our story, we asked Reform UK if it was aware of Crandon’s support of the former leader of the English Defence League (EDL).

Nation.Cymru did not receive a response.

Crandon later took to X to deflect questions about his online behaviour by referring to his time in the army as a teenager.

However, other news outlets have since challenged Crandon over his posts, prompting him to publish a lengthy statement defending himself, and arguing that his military service at the age of 18 should be the focus instead.

The by-election hopeful admitted that he had previously expressed support for Robinson but claimed it dated back “years ago”.

Crandon said: “Yes, I have expressed support for some of Tommy Robinson’s views, particularly his willingness to raise issues such as grooming gangs at a time when many felt these concerns were not being properly addressed.

“Agreeing with someone on certain issues does not mean endorsing everything they say or do.”

He added: “However, I do find it interesting that the focus is on social media posts I made years ago, rather than on my own background and experiences.”

But comments posted to X appear to show Crandon’s public support for Robinson and other far-right figures is more recent than he suggested.

Just five weeks ago the Reform hopeful lashed out at Reform Watch founder Jack Dart for criticising Robinson’s close associate, Danny Tommo.

The founder of the anti-immigration group Patriot Platform had made headlines after slashing a dinghy used to transport migrants while a rescue worker was still on board.

Dart had described Tommo as a “thug” and a “criminal” who “should be arrested immediately”.

Crandon responded to Dart on X saying: “Shut up you tart!”

In June, after Tommy Robinson led violent protests in Southampton following the death of university student Henry Nowak, Crandon published several posts on X defending those arrested.

In one post, the Reform hopeful downplayed the actions of protester Daniel Frost, claiming he had been jailed “for pushing a bin at police officers”.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service said 44-year-old Frost had thrown a chair and two bins towards officers and was seen wearing a rope with a carabiner and bolt around his neck, which he wrapped around his hand to fashion a makeshift weapon.

Crandon’s most recent direct expression of support for Robinson came on February 24, 2026, when he urged the former EDL leader to “unite the right”.

In a comment tagging the anti-Islam activist, Crandon wrote: “Tommy, I like many other Reform supporters think that you have been a breath of fresh air for many years.

“You have been one step ahead of everyone and now they are just catching up!

“However, please stop this anti-reform rhetoric, we are the only credible party to replace Labour and by having multiple parties on the right we are in big danger of letting a Green/Labour coalition in through the back door! Let’s unite the right.”

Crandon also tagged Robinson in a flattering post in June 2025 praising the far-right figure for having “the balls to stand up for what was right”.

In December 2025, when British Muslim boxer Ty Mitchell confronted Robinson in Dubai, branding him a racist rat” and pushing him, Crandon shared footage of the incident saying: “What absolute prick Ty Mitchell is. “Once Tommy owned him with facts he resorted to violence.”

Prior to this, his support of Robinson on social media can be traced back to 2019 and 2018, when he published a number of remarks defending the far-right activist.

Crandon lashed out at a journalist for reporting on Robinson’s release from jail branding them “twisted” and accusing them of focusing on the anti-Islam activist instead of “Muslim grooming gangs”.

The wannabe councillor also attacked Scottish MP Stewart McDonald when he labelled Robinson a “violent, racist thug and fraudster” during a point of order in the House of Commons.

Crandon responded to the MP saying: “Tommy Robinson is in touch with the public it’s you and everyone in that house that are the ones who are out of touch!!”

In a separate post to the MP, he wrote: “Why not speak to Mr Tommy Robinson about the serious accusation you made about him? Coward!!”

In another post from 2018, when petitions calling for Robinson’s release from prison began circulating, Crandon attacked journalist Piers Morgan, claiming his opposition to Robinson would only fuel calls for the far-right activist’s release.

In a post published in 2019, which tagged Reform’s leader Nigel Farage, Crandon described himself as a “big admirer of Tommy”.

Crandon’s posts to X also reveal he is a prolific social media troll, routinely abusing those he disagrees, including politicians and journalists, through childish insults and foul language.

On New Year’s Day 2026, he published a post telling the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to “fuck off” and has previously branded the UK’s first Black MP Diane Abbott “thick as shit!!!”

Similarly he described Labour MP Jess Phillips as “thick as dog shit” and called for “Fuck Mark Drakeford” to be sung in football stadiums.

In other posts on X, Crandon described police cars displaying rainbow flags as “a bit of a piss take” and in 2021, he responded to a photo of Matt Hancock receiving the Covid jab with the comment: “Bet that’s not the first prick you have had”.

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