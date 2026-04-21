Reform candidate claims nursery abuse would ‘skyrocket’ if more women return to work

Emily Price

A Reform UK Senedd election candidate has claimed that abuse in Welsh nurseries will “skyrocket” if more women choose to return to work instead of “looking after their babies themselves” while “men go out and provide”.

Martin Roberts is the 4th place candidate for Reform UK in Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr in the May 7 Senedd election.

Roberts’ remarks about women came during a heated exchange on Facebook with Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate in the constituency, Heledd Fychan.

The dispute followed Fychan’s criticism of Reform’s third-place candidate in Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr, Mark Lawrence, after he suggested at a hustings that women should stay at home to care for their children rather than go out to work.

In a post to Facebook, Fychan said that childcare should not be the responsibility of women alone, adding that Lawrence’s views “firmly belong in the dinosaur section of a museum.”

In the comments section beneath Fychan’s post, Roberts – a self employed clinical dental technician based in Penarth – defended his colleague’s remarks saying that “in most cases it is the mother that stays at home with the children”.

He wrote: “Mark was only suggesting help for mothers who are at home with the children, instead of handing them over to strangers at such a young age.

“Like it or not, babies, yes, babies need their mothers, it’s in their DNA. This is a conservative view, not a sexist one.”

Roberts – a father of three children – later posted further comments on Facebook, telling one of Fychan’s female caseworkers to “grow up” after she wrote: “Women are entitled to work if they wish and contribute so much to the workforce and economy.

“It’s only right that parents, men and women are supported to do so. In turn it helps our economy grow and helps children develop and grow ready for school. Just about sums up Reform. Clueless all of them.”

Abuse

Fychan warned she would block Roberts from her page if he continued to insult her followers online.

The Reform UK Senedd election hopeful responded with claims that Plaid Cymru’s childcare proposals in its manifesto would lead to an increase in child abuse in nurseries.

Plaid is promising to provide free childcare for all children aged nine months to four years if it forms the next Welsh government.

Reform UK has not published a specific childcare policy for Wales equivalent to the detailed expanded offers from other parties.

Roberts wrote: “I’ve insulted no one. He did not say women should stay at home. He was suggesting an alternative scenario, and you know it.

“I’ll tell you something else, abuse in nurseries will sky rocket if you implement this policy. Then mothers will wish they’d looked after their babies themselves.

“Mark my words. Children should be raised by the parents until they are old enough for pre school nursery.”

‘Dark intentions’

Fychan’s caseworker responded, accusing Roberts of suggesting that nursery workers were abusive.

The Reform Senedd election candidate countered that, even with thorough vetting procedures in place, some nursery workers still harbour “dark intentions”.

He wrote: “No way would I hand my baby over to anyone, good intentions or not, I have three of them, and neither would their mother.

“I haven’t said women should stay at home, I’m merely stating that that is usually the case. Women nurture, men go out and provide.

“Of those roles can be switched then fair enough. Let’s face it, the parent with the highest salary would probably be the one that continues to work, especially in times like these.

“Try a civil debate rather than going for my jugular.”

‘Outrageous’

Speaking to Nation.Cymru, Heledd Fychan called on Reform to confirm its position on childcare in Wales.

She said: “Martin Roberts, doubled down on the view that women should stay at home to look after children rather than giving the choice to families.

“His comments, suggesting that children who are in nurseries are at an increased risk of being abused is outrageous and an insult to our hardworking childcare workforce in Wales.

“He goes even further, suggesting that Reform doesn’t support any investment in childcare.

“The Reform leadership must now clarify the party’s position on childcare. Families in Wales deserve clarity before they vote in this Senedd election.

“Plaid Cymru’s position is absolutely clear, and gives families choice.

“A Plaid Cymru government will expand access to quality childcare, to give every child the best possible start, support families with their household bills, and create new opportunities for parents to return to work or access training opportunities.

“Our commitment is to build progressively to 20 hours a week for all children aged 9 months to 4 years, for 48 weeks a year, while honouring the existing 30-hour offer for those children aged 3 and 4 whose parents are in work, education or training.”