Emily Price

A Tommy Robinson fanatic standing for Reform UK in a key by-election this week has insisted it is not “racist” or “fearmongering” to tell residents that homes on their street will be turned into HMOs for asylum seekers unless they vote for him.

Controversial Risca East candidate Darren Crandon published a video to social media on Tuesday (November 17) defending the election pamphlet sent to locals in the Caerphilly ward.

He argued it wasn’t “racists or divisive” to raise “legitimate concerns” about housing.

The leaflet drew criticism because it led with a warning to Risca residents that unless they vote for Crandon, Labour and Plaid Cymru will approve Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) for “so-called asylum seekers” in the area.

“It’s happening across Wales and Risca will be next, unless you vote Reform on 19th November,” the leaflet warned.

There are currently no confirmed plans to turn residential houses in Risca East into HMOs for asylum seekers.

Labour-run Caerphilly Council accused Crandon of unnecessarily alarming residents by portraying HMOs as a growing threat when, in reality, only a small number have been granted planning approval in the county.

Further down the page, the leaflet promised Crandon would keep council tax under control, oppose three-weekly bin collections and oppose M4 junction closures.

Last on the list of pledges, he promised adequate funding for children with Additional Learning Needs (ALN).

Crandon said in his video statement: “Over the last week there has been quite a bit of criticism from Labour and Plaid Cymru about the contents of our leaflets.

“With accusations of fear mongering and trying to divide our communities.”

The Reform hopeful went on to insist his concerns about asylum seekers were not about “attacking people”, but about demanding “transparency”.

Later in the clip, Crandon showed a photo of his “severely autistic child”, explaining why as a father, he wanted to see adequate funding for ALN children.

“Parents shouldn’t have to constantly justify to get their children the support they deserve,” Crandon said.

He then moved the topic back to immigrants, saying: “I want to make one thing absolutely clear.

“Having concerns about housing, immigration, council tax or the future of the community does not make you racist and it doesn’t make you divisive.

“People have every right to ask questions, raise concerns and expect answers from those elected to represent them.”

He added: “Disagree with me by all means, challenge my positions, but don’t try to silence legitimate concerns by labelling everyone who raises them with the slurs and the smears.”

Crandon, who uses the nickname “Brunte” on social media, has become known for targeting those he disagrees with through personal insults and foul-mouthed attacks.

After announcing his candidacy in Risca East, he also hit the headlines over his support for anti-Islam activist, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better knows as Tommy Robinson.

Nation.Cymru uncovered a series of social media posts published by Crandon on X in which he showed admiration for Robinson.

In a comment posted to X in February, Crandon described Robinson – who was recently convicted of harassing journalists – as a “breath of fresh air”.

He also pleaded with the founder of the English Defence League to “unite the right”.

In other posts, Crandon praised Robinson as being “in touch with the public”.

In 2025, he tagged Robinson in a post saying the fair right figure had the “balls” to stand up for what was right, and for speaking the truth him and those young girls were branded racist and ignored!”

Crandon publicly defended Robinson in 2018 after the far-right activist was branded a “violent, racist thug and fraudster” in the UK Parliament.

Crandon lashed out a MPs accusing them of being out of touch with the public while praising Robinson’s connection with ordinary people.

In a post published in 2019, which tagged Reform’s leader Nigel Farage, Crandon described himself as a “big admirer of Tommy”.

In recent weeks, Crandon has also directed abuse at Reform Watch founder Jack Dart after he criticised Danny Tommo, founder of the anti-immigration group Patriot Platform.

Dart had described Tommo as a “thug” and a “criminal” who “should be arrested immediately”.

Crandon responded saying: “Shut up you tart!”

Similarly, when a journalist reporting on a far-right rally in London wrote that many protesters were already on their third lager, Crandon responded: “Shut up you tart lol”.

When violent protests broke out in Southampton over the summer following the death of university student Henry Nowak, Crandon published a number of posts in support of those arrested.

In one post, the Reform hopeful downplayed the crimes of protester Daniel Frost, claiming he had been jailed merely “for pushing a bin at police officers”.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service said 44-year-old Frost had thrown a chair and two bins towards a line of officers and was also seen wearing a rope with a carabiner and bolt around his neck, which he removed and wrapped around his hand to fashion a makeshift weapon.

Crandon has developed a reputation as a prolific social media troll, regularly targeting those he disagrees with using childish insults, foul language and a barrage of poo and clown emojis.

In a comment aimed at the UK’s first Black MP Diane Abbott, Crandon wrote: “Nothing to do with the colour of her skin but everything to do with the fact she’s thick as shit!!!”

In another remark aimed at Labour MP Jess Phillips, the Reform hopeful described her as “thick as dog shit”.

He also described police cars with rainbow flags as “a bit of a piss take”.

When former Health Secretary Matt Hancock posted a photo of himself receiving the Covid jab in 2021, Crandon commented: “Bet that’s not the first prick you have had.”

Crandon also sent a comment to MP for Perth and Kinross-shire Pete Wishart branding him an “absolute prick”.

In another post he described an exposé by a Welsh journalist as: “Horse shit”.

In a post to X in May featuring a photograph of Crandon with a can of booze on a train, he described Brighton as a “shit hole”.

In post published on New Year’s Day, Crandon shared a still of London’s firework display saying the event was “woke” and telling the Mayor of London “fuck off”!

Crandon has also expressed anger online at the UK’s support of Ukraine.

In February, he wrote: “Wonder if Ukraine can send us some of our money back so we can fix our roads.”

The Risca East by-election takes place on November 19th. Candidates are listed below:

Marcus Kyle Leonard – Labour, Tracy Barrington – Green Party, Ceithin Llewellyn Dennes – Conservatives, Brandon Ham – Plaid Cymru, Peter John Heathcote – Independent, Darren Crandon – Reform UK.