Emily Price

An evangelical podcaster who promotes Reform UK filmed sympathetic interviews with the party’s Members inside the Senedd without first seeking permission.

Faith Jarvis carried out several interviews on the Senedd’s estate on Wednesday (November 18) as Reform continued their boycott of Plenary proceedings.

It is understood that Jarvis and her team initially attempted to set up a large lighting rig and a several cameras to conduct the interviews in a children’s play area near the Senedd’s cafe.

Senedd staff later told Jarvis not to set up her equipment in that space.

She then moved to a restricted area of the Senedd’s estate up on a balcony that can only be accessed by pass holders.

Nation.Cymru was informed that Jarvis was able to access this restricted area with the help of Reform officials.

Broadcast journalists and podcasters using substantial recording equipment to conduct one-to-one interviews with Welsh politicians must first obtain approval from the Senedd before setting up or beginning filming.

The permission process is designed to protect security, ensure the safety of everyone on the Senedd estate and prevent disruption to parliamentary business.

Nation.Cymru asked the Senedd if Jarvis had put in a request to film in Wales’ parliament and if this request was approved.

A spokesperson for the Senedd Commission said it had received “no request for podcast recording in the Senedd” on the day Jarvis filmed her interviews.

Jarvis, who is the treasurer of an evangelical church in Neath called Church on the Move, recently announced that her broadcast platform openly supports Reform UK.

She has faced ongoing criticism from members of Wales’ Christian community who have raised concerns over her interviewing far-right activists and nationalist figures without challenging their views or past convictions.

Among those she has interviewed sympathetically is Dan Morgan, co-founder of the anti-Islam group Voice of Wales.

Morgan, an associate of Tommy Robinson, and his group have actively targeted hotels and other accommodation used to house asylum seekers in Wales.

In 2023, Morgan was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud for his involvement in a large-scale PPI call centre scam targeting elderly and vulnerable people.

Jarvis has also interviewed Bishop Ceirion Dewar, a self-described missionary bishop in the Confessing Anglican Church who has attracted criticism for promoting a nationalist interpretation of Christianity and appearing alongside Tommy Robinson at public rallies.

Since Reform became Wales’ official opposition, Jarvis has turned her attention to platforming the party’s Senedd Members.

After filming in the Senedd this week, she published photos to Facebook taken during her interviews with Reform’s Joe Martin and the party’s Head of Wales, David Thomas, who is a former window cleaner and controversial DJ,

She later published the footage of her full interview with Martin.

Jarvis laughed and nodded along with the MS as he discussed his Senedd speaking ban, which was handed to him last week by the Llywydd after he suggested during a debate that white people were being replaced in the UK.

The ban followed previous reprimands regarding Martin’s parliamentary conduct.

Throughout the interview, Jarvis could be heard saying “yeah yeah yeah” in agreement as Martin claimed he had never heard of the debunked Great Replacement conspiracy theory.

The theory claims that white populations in Western countries are being systematically and deliberately replaced by non-white immigrants.

Jarvis giggled as Martin insisted the BBC had misrepresented his remarks, claiming he had no knowledge of the Great Replacement theory and saying: “I literally don’t know what that is!”

The podcaster grinned as she agreed with Martin when he said that “multiculturalism” had been a “disaster” for Great Britain.

Martin said: “I want to avoid parallel communities. I want to avoid the devision that comes from people from all over the globe moving and living side by side.

“Because like we have seen for example in Romford today, people from Bangladesh are protesting in the streets about Bangladeshi politics.

“Who cares about Bangladesh. This is Great Britain, I don’t care about Bangladeshi politics.”

Martin later talked about his treatment of journalists on the steps of the Senedd during a press conference on free speech.

A reporter has asked Martin if his party was “racist”.

The Reform MS responded abruptly, saying: “How dare you ask that question?”

Martin told Jarvis he regretted reacting in this way.

He said: “I think if I could go back I probably wouldn’t snap at them just because of the optics.”

Martin added: “To be honest, the truth is I was just very tired and I heard a stupid question.”

Ending the interview, Martin described the Senedd as a “corrupt institution” that thinks it can “get away with silencing a reasonable debate”.

“They are so foolish that they don’t understand what they are playing with in suppressing free speech,” the Reform MS said.

Jarvis beamed, telling Martin he would always have a voice on her podcast.

“You are doing a fantastic job!” Jarvis said.