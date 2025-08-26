Reform could deport 600,000 asylum seekers under immigration plan

No 10 swerved criticising Reform UK’s proposals to reach returns deals with countries with chequered human rights records.

Asked whether the Government could seek deals with Afghanistan and Eritrea, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We’re not going to take anything off the table in terms of striking returns agreements with countries around the world.”

The official denied Mr Farage’s claim that the country was at risk of civil disorder while stressing ministers “recognise the strength of feeling about this”.

“That’s why we’re taking serious practical action to address this issue, not just returning back to the old gimmicks, the old solutions that failed to deal with this,” Sir Keir’s spokesman said.

Mr Farage said everyone who arrives on a small boat would be detained, including women and unaccompanied children.

Reform UK claims the plan will cost £10 billion to implement but save £7 billion currently spent on illegal migration during the first five years.

The party would leave the European Convention on Human Rights and replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, which would apply only to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

They would also bring forward legislation to make everyone who arrives illegally ineligible for asylum and allow asylum seekers to be detained until deportation.

Mr Farage said: “The mood in the country around this issue is a mix between total despair and rising anger.

“And I would say this, that without action, without somehow the contract between the Government and the people being renewed, without some trust coming back, then I fear deeply that that anger will grow.

“In fact, I think there is now, as a result of this, a genuine threat to public order.”

He said the only way to stop small boat arrivals is by “detaining and deporting absolutely anyone that comes via that route”.

“And if we do that, the boats will stop coming within days, because there will be no incentive to pay a trafficker to get into this country.”