Reform council chairman runs holiday let in listed building without planning permission

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A senior Reform UK councillor is running a self-catering tourist accommodation business from a listed building without planning permission and has been doing so for several years.

The current Powys County Council chairman, Cllr Geoff Morgan (Ithon Valley), is still advertising the Old Cobblers Shop, a Grade II listed building in Llanbister, as available for visitors to let on several holiday websites, including Airbnb, and it is fully booked up for this month.

At a council meeting in July, Cllr Morgan declared an interest and vacated the chair for an item where councillors discussed Council Tax discretionary discounts for self-catering properties.

No documentation could be found on the council’s planning portal to show that a planning application had been approved to allow the property to be used as tourist accommodation.

When approached on this issue and asked whether any proposals to change the use of the property had been received, a Powys council spokesperson confirmed that “no planning history for the application type” had been received by them.

In August, Cllr Morgan did lodge both full and listed building planning applications with Powys County Council planners to make “part-retrospective alterations and restorative work along with change of use to ancillary office”.

The consultation for the listed building consent application went live in the middle of September and the full planning application on October 1.

Documents lodged with the applications admit that work to convert Cobblers Shop took place without permission up to seven years ago.

A Heritage Impact Statement explained: “During 2019-20, extensive works were carried out to the cottage to convert it to a holiday let.

“In association, the curtilage was extensively landscaped and ancillary structures added.

“The works required both listed building consent and planning permission, neither of which was sought.”

The HIS continued: “The proposed works are necessary to preserve the special character of the cottage and its setting following the undertaking of unauthorised works.

“In terms of the cottage itself, the recent works comprise a breach of listed building control.

“Some works are deemed acceptable and capable of retrospective consent.

“Other works are to be removed and reversed.”

Cllr Morgan has been asked to comment. Decisions on both applications are expected next month.

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