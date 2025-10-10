Reform councillor at centre of Islamic school lessons row previously praised ‘lovely’ local mosque

Emily Price

A Reform Councillor who slammed a school over a religious lesson taught by a representative from a local mosque posed for photos at the same mosque during a “lovely” visit when she was a Conservative.

This week, Nation.Cymru reported how Mumbles councillor Francesca O’Brien chaired a meeting with parents and two notorious associates of Tommy Robinson to discuss “completely untrue” allegations about religious education at Sea View Primary School in Mayhill.

The meeting was also attended by far-right activist Peter May who in recent weeks has featured in videos circulating online of him shouting “Pakistanis Pakistanis” into a megaphone outside a hotel in Rhoose that is housing Afghan refugees, many of which are women and children.

Cllr O’Brien’s public meeting centred on unsubstantiated claims that pupils at Sea View school were forced by a representative of Sketty Mosque to pray on Muslim mats and recite prayers from the Quran.

During TV interviews, Cllr O’Brien called for “British values to be upheld” alleging that Christianity wasn’t getting the same representation as Islam in lessons on religion at Sea View School.

Her claims were later amplified online by former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

‘Misinformation’

Swansea Council has strongly refuted the allegations branding them “misinformation”.

A spokesperson said: “Religion, Values and Ethics lessons are not about practicing or promoting any religion – it’s about understanding it. Children are never asked to take part in religious rituals or worship during these lessons.”

Swansea Council Leader Rob Stewart said Cllr O’Brien’s comments were “dangerous and deplorable” adding that the “false malicious information” had “put teachers at risk”.

The Mumbles councillor announced she was jumping ship from the Conservatives to Nigel Farage’s party in August.

She had been working for Tory Senedd Member Tom Giffard as constituency support staff at the time of her defection.

Nation.Cymru found that during her time with Mr Giffard, Cllr O’Brien had arranged a visit to Sketty Mosque to meet the Imam following the building’s transformation into a community hub.

She posted photos of her “lovely” visit to Facebook with the caption: “It was great to join Tom Giffard MS to visit the new Sketty Mosque this afternoon.

“After driving past many times during its transformation, it was lovely to see the inside and learn about their desire to host and use the space for the community.”

Christmas dinners

In a statement, Tom Giffard said: “Francesca O’Brien was previously employed by me to arrange community events and visits. I can confirm that this was one of them.”

Nation.Cymru made Sketty Mosque aware that we would be publishing Cllr O’Brien’s photos.

A representative from the mosque declined to comment citing fears the Muslim community in Swansea could be targeted.

Sketty Mosque says it prides itself on “breaking barriers” serving both Muslim and non-Muslim communities.

Last year the mosque provided free hot dinners on Christmas Day to residents in Swansea and has been tackling period poverty in the area by offering free sanitary products.

Cllr O’Brien was invited to comment but did not respond.

In a video published to Facebook she defended her meeting with parents and the co-founders of Voice of Wales.

The designated hate group is run by failed UKIP candidate Stan Robinson and convicted fraudster Dan Morgan.

The pair are associates of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – better known as Tommy Robinson.

Cllr O’Brien told her Facebook followers that she was warned beforehand that members of Voice of Wales would be at the meeting but that she wasn’t going to stop them attending.