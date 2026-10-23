Reform councillor caught running unauthorised holiday let also runs MS’s office

Emily Price

A Reform councillor caught running a holiday let from a historic Welsh building without planning permission also runs the office of a Reform Member of the Senedd.

The Senedd’s internal system shows that Powys County Council Chairman Cllr Geoff Morgan works as the “Head of Office” for Gwynedd Maldwyn MS Claire Johnson-Wood.

Cllr Morgan hit the headlines this week when the local Democracy Reporting Service revealed he had carried out unauthorised work on the Old Cobblers Shop in Llanbister to turn it into a holiday let.

Advertised on holiday sites such as Air BnB, the cottage dates back to the 19th century and is considered a vital piece of rural industrial history.

It is officially designated as a Grade II listed building – a status granted to protect structures of special architectural or historic interest.

Online holiday rental sites describe the property, which is fully booked this month, as having been converted into a “romantic, studio-style self-catering holiday accommodation for two guests”.

But Cllr Morgan only submitted planning and listed building applications years after unauthorised work had already taken place.

In July, the chairman declared an interest during a council meeting when councillors discussed council tax discretionary discounts for self-catering properties.

No documentation could be found on the council’s planning portal to show that a planning application had been approved to allow his property to be used as tourist accommodation.

A Powys council spokesperson later confirmed that “no planning history for the application type” had been received by them.

In August, Cllr Morgan submitted full planning and listed building applications to Powys Council seeking retrospective permission for alterations and restoration work, alongside a change of use to an ancillary office.

Documents submitted by Cllr Morgan’s own planning consultants admit that extensive work was carried out around seven years ago to convert the cottage without planning permission or listed building consent being obtained first.

A Heritage Impact Statement explained: “During 2019-20, extensive works were carried out to the cottage to convert it to a holiday let.

“In association, the curtilage was extensively landscaped and ancillary structures added.

“The works required both listed building consent and planning permission, neither of which was sought.”

The statement added: “The proposed works are necessary to preserve the special character of the cottage and its setting following the undertaking of unauthorised works.

“In terms of the cottage itself, the recent works comprise a breach of listed building control.

“Some works are deemed acceptable and capable of retrospective consent.

“Other works are to be removed and reversed.”

Cllr Morgan did not provide a comment. Decisions on both applications are expected next month.

Gwynedd Maldwyn MS Claire Johnson-Wood was also invited to comment but did not respond.

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