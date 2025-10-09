Reform councillor defends parents meeting with far-right group

Emily Price

A Welsh Reform councillor has defended a meeting she chaired with parents from a Swansea school and two notorious associates of Tommy Robinson.

Nation.Cymru reported on Wednesday (October 8) how Mumbles Councillor Francesca O’Brien had led a public meeting in Mayhill with parents from Sea View Primary School to discuss allegations about religious education lessons.

O’Brien claimed that pupils at the school were being forced to pray on Muslim mats and recite prayers from the Quran and that Christianity wasn’t getting the same representation in lessons on religion.

Swansea Council have strongly refuted the allegations branding them “misinformation”.

Cllr O’Brien was accused of “inciting hate” and causing “stresses” to the teachers that work at Sea View Primary School.

Meeting

The far-right group Voice of Wales, led by failed UKIP candidate Stan Robinson and convicted fraudster Dan Morgan, promoted O’Brien’s meeting on social media and encouraged parents to attend.

The pair are associates of one of the UK’s most prominent anti-Islam activists, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – better known as Tommy Robinson.

Voice of Wales played a prominent role in the 2023 demonstrations at the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, regularly reporting from the protest encampment in the town and accosting politicians and councillors on the demonstrators’ behalf.

The group was condemned by several political parties in 2021 when they had their YouTube channel banned after it was labelled “racist” and accused of expressing “foul” and “unacceptable” language and ideas.

It’s understood that senior Reform figures have warned the party’s elected representatives in Wales and potential Senedd candidates not to interact with Voice of Wales.

However, a photo posted to Facebook by the designated hate group showed Cllr O’Brien chatting to co-founder Stan Robinson.

Voice of Wales later posted another photo of the Reform councillor saying, “We are blessed to have friends in these places”.

‘Stresses’

Cllr O’Brien defected to Reform from the Conservatives in August leaving the employment of Tory Senedd Member Tom Giffard.

We asked if she had invited Voice of Wales to the meeting herself or if she was uncomfortable with the group’s links Tommy Robinson – but Cllr O’Brien did not respond.

This week, a news article featuring Cllr O’Brien’s comments went viral after it was shared by Tommy Robinson on X.

The former English Defence League leader wrote: “Welsh primary school invites Muslim in to class to push Islam on kids without parents consent.

“Tells kids they’ll all be muslim in a few years. Parents made to feel ‘racist’ for speaking out.”

Video

On Thursday (October) Cllr O’Brien posted a video to Facebook defending herself saying she doesn’t “believe” in vetting groups that attend her public meetings.

She said: “I do not vet people who attend a public meeting – it’s an open forum.

“I don’t mind which political party or group or anything you come from – if I’m there I’m there to listen to you.

“It may be something I don’t like – but that’s the way the world is isn’t it.

“I didn’t ask for a list of the parents attending. I went in there by myself as a councillor to listen to parents regardless of what they might say.

“I’ve got no control over who attends these, I’ve got no control over who sees these letters on social media.

“And yes, I was warned just before going that a couple of members might be there from a certain organisation – I’m not going to stop them. It’s a public meeting.”

‘Inaccurate’

Cllr O’Brien’s video came after Swansea Council published a post to Facebook addressing misinformation circulating in the aftermath of the Reform councillor’s meeting.

The council said: “We are aware of misinformation circulating on social media regarding religious lessons at Sea View Primary. We want to make it clear the statements and assertions being made are inaccurate and untrue.

“We know that some parents and carers in Swansea have questions about what their children learn in Religion, Values and Ethics (RVE) lessons and we’d like to offer some clarity and reassurance.

“RVE is a vital, compulsory part of the Curriculum for Wales, taught to all children aged 3 to 16 across Swansea and beyond.

“The curriculum is backed by our education trade unions who are very supportive of the work their members do in this area, vital work which helps promote dignity, tolerance and respect in our schools and communities.

“RVE is not about practicing or promoting any religion – it’s about understanding it. Children are never asked to take part in religious rituals or worship during these lessons.

“Instead, RVE explores the beliefs and values of different faiths. While it reflects that Christianity is the main religious tradition in Wales, it also introduces children to other major world religions and acknowledges that many people hold non-religious worldviews.

“These lessons are designed to be fair, balanced, and inclusive, respecting the diverse backgrounds and beliefs of all families.

“They encourage children to ask thoughtful questions, explore different perspectives, and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them.

“If you’d like to know more about how RVE is taught in your child’s school, we encourage you to speak with your child’s school.”