Emily Price

A Reform councillor has apologised after falsely claiming that a Middle Eastern man was responsible for spray-painting a statue of Winston Churchill in a social media post defending far-right activist Danny Tommo.

Darren Crandon had suggested in a post to X on Sunday (November 22) that the anti-migrant activist, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, was the victim of so called “two tier justice”.

Thomas was jailed for 15 months after pleading guilty to criminal damage over an incident in which he live-streamed himself slashing a migrant dinghy in the Channel while a rescue worker was still on board.

Risca East councillor Crandon compared Thomas’ crimes with those of a man he named as Mustapha Kamel, whom he claimed had received no prison sentence for spray-painting the Churchill statue on Parliament Square.

He wrote: “Danny Tommo: 15 months in Prison for criminal damage to rubber Dinghy.

“Mustapha Kamel: Zero months for criminal damage to Winston Churchill statue.

“Two tier justice.”

Reform’s deputy leader in Wales, Laura Anne Jones, endorsed the post by adding a “100%” emoji, as it went on to attract hundreds of likes and shares on X.

However Crandon was later forced to backtrack on his fake claims, admitting that the person who vandalised the Churchill statue was not called Mustapha Kamel.

His apology came after Nation.Cymru revealed that the name Mustapha Kamel was being circulated online as part of a false viral claim of “two tier justice” following Thomas’ imprisonment.

Our story explained that the actual perpetrator of the red graffiti was Olax Outis, also known as Caspar San Giorgi, a white Dutch national.

Outis was found not guilty of criminal damage in September after he sprayed the sculpture of the former Prime Minister with slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Stop the genocide”.

The graffiti was removed from the statue shortly after Outis sprayed it.

The 39-year-old argued in court that his actions didn’t amount to a criminal act because the paint was washable and he was sending a message to the UK Parliament.

In a comment added to his original post on X, Crandon said he wanted to “set the record straight”, insisting his claims about the man behind the spray paint had “nothing to do with nationality or skin colour”.

He wrote: “The person who vandalised the Churchill statue was not Mustapha Kamel (so apologies for that).

“It was activist Caspar San Giorgi, also known as Olax Outis, who was found not guilty of criminal damage at Southwark Crown Court in September 2026 after spray-painting slogans onto Sir Winston Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square.

“My criticism has absolutely nothing to do with nationality or skin colour. It is about the individual, his actions, and the outcome of the case, which I find frankly disgraceful.

“I still stand by what I said regarding two-tier justice.”

Despite acknowledging that his post was misleading, Crandon has not deleted it from X.

Crandon’s U-turn comes just days after he won a landslide victory for Reform in the Risca East by-election, taking the seat from Labour on a turnout of just 22%.

The councillor’s by-election success came after he was accused of “fear mongering” when he distributed leaflets warning residents that homes on their street would be turned into HMOs for asylum seekers unless they voted for him.

There are currently no confirmed plans to turn residential houses in Risca East into HMOs for asylum seekers.

Following his selection as a by-election candidate, Nation.Cymru published a series of investigations into Crandon’s social media activity, including his self-described admiration for Tommy Robinson.