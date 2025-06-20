Reform councillor raised in care now ‘county’s youngest ever councillor’

He says that living in care for more than 10 years of his life proved that your past doesn’t define your future.

Speaking with the Local Democracy Reporting Service in a recent interview, Cllr Clatworthy said: “I was born and raised in Kenfig Hill during my early childhood up until the age of six when I was moved in to social services, living all over in different foster placements as well as at a children’s home in Porthcawl.

“Just three years ago I was on Universal Credit living in a young persons’ supported accommodation, trying to figure out where to get a food bank voucher from so I’m incredibly humbled and proud to be where I am now.

“A lot of young people who go through the care system end up in cycles of being out of work or with drug and alcohol problems, so I really want to champion these issues and show what can be done.

“Of course it’s taken time, but I was able to find a job as a support worker, which is something I’m very passionate about, along with some volunteering work at the Porthcawl food-bank and that has led me to this point.

“I was living a peaceful life about three months ago but then I was looking at the news and thinking I couldn’t just stand back any more, and I could either moan and complain about things or go out and get involved.

“I came in to politics because I want to make a change and serve members of the public in a way that makes a difference – not just to talk about it, but to actually take action.

“I’m not a career politician with scripted answers, I’m just me and I think that’s what people want. I’m sure some will stereotype me because I’m young but I’ve got life experience and I think we need more young people involved in politics to have a mix of new ideas with experience.”