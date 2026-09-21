Reform councillor rallies behind Dan Thomas after arrest

Emily Price

A councillor who formed Reform’s first local government group in Wales has defended former Welsh leader Dan Thomas, describing him as “an honourable man” and saying the controversy over his arrest “happens to everybody”.

Reform UK Torfaen councillor Alan Slade made the remarks during an interview with evangelical podcaster Faith Jarvis.

Cllr Slade, alongside fellow councillors Jason O’Connell, now a Reform MS, and David Thomas, now a senior Reform figure, defected from the Torfaen Independents in 2024, giving Nigel Farage’s party its very first political representation in Wales.

Despite criticism of Jarvis for conducting sympathetic interviews with supporters of Tommy Robinson, Reform’s Welsh group has used the ‘Faith Speaks Louder’ podcast to promote its talking points unchallenged.

Following several interviews with Reform Senedd Members, Jarvis gave Cllr Slade a platform to discuss the party’s activities in Wales, including Dan Thomas’ recent resignation.

Thomas announced last week he had stepped down as the leader of Reform in Wales after it emerged he had been arrested on suspicion of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Gwent Police confirmed it had bailed the Reform politician while it carried out further enquiries.

Thomas maintains that he has done nothing wrong and remains a Reform UK Member of the Senedd for Casnewydd Islwyn.

Speaking to Jarvis, Cllr Slade described Thomas as a “lovely guy” – but admitted he was was not aware of the details of “what went on”.

He said: “With Dan, you can imagine, a lot has happened with his life over the last couple of years, you know he’s moved back into Wales and he’s been appointed leader.

“It’s just massive changes in his personal life. He’s had death threats and God knows what.

“We’ve all not had our finest moments. I’ve got no idea what went on.

“But I mean he’s done exactly the right thing, he’s obviously an honourable man.

“I mean I’ve met him, and had a chat with him, and he is a lovely guy.”

Jarvis intervened saying: “These things happen!”.

Cllr Slade agreed saying: “They do! They happen to everybody.”

Jarvis and Cllr Slade then criticised the Welsh media for reporting on Thomas’ arrest, with YouTuber Jarvis accusing journalists of sensationalising scandals surrounding Reform UK.

The pair also discussed former Reform UK Senedd Member Sarah Cooper-Lesadd’s defection to Plaid Cymru last week.

Explaining her reasons for her jump from the right to the left of the political spectrum, Cooper-Lesadd had branded Reform UK as “completely chaotic” and claimed the party was “falling apart at the seams.”

Appearing to question Reform UK’s vetting process, Cllr Slade said he didn’t know how Cooper-Lesadd’s support of the Welsh Government’s controversial Nation of Sanctuary policy had “slipped through the net”.

He said: “I think that we are more harshly judged than other parties.

“Most of the other parties, certainly the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Labour, they’ve been around for a hundred years or more – probably hundreds of years.

“We are just starting out. With Sarah, everyone was saying it’s the vetting process, well maybe it was, I mean I honestly don’t know.

“But I can’t believe, or I find it difficult, that if she believes in the Nation of Sanctuary, I don’t know how that slipped by, slipped through the net.

“She wants an independent Wales. Something is not right.”

Former fellow councillor turned Senedd Member Jason O’Connell praised Cllr Slade’s appearance on the podcast, describing him as a “top councillor” who “sets the standard all other Reform councillors need to meet”.

The episode came after Jarvis faced a sharp backlash online for minimising the arrest of Dan Thomas, claiming in a video that the reason for it was unknown.

Her comments prompted criticism from social media users who argued the nature of the allegations against Thomas should not be presented as routine political controversy.

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