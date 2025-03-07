Reform councillors refuse to back motion supporting legislation to strengthen employment rights

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Three Reform UK councillors have voted against a council motion offering its support to UK Government legislation to strengthen employment rights.

The Labour government is introducing its employment rights bill that will provide new protections to workers including automatic rights to sick pay and paternity leave and new laws covering zero hours contracts and fire and rehire tactics.

Councillors in Labour controlled Torfaen Borough Council, which is the only authority in Wales with a Reform UK group, were asked to back a motion supporting the government’s legislation and agree the authority write to it confirming the bill has its support.

But three of the four members of Reform UK Wales group present when the motion was debated voted against, including Cllr Stuart Keyte who became the party’s first elected councillor in Wales when he won the Trevethin and Penygarn by-election in February.

Former Labour councillors

Group leader Cllr David Thomas and Llantarnam ward colleague Alan Slade, who are both former Labour councillors, also voted against the motion. Their colleague Jason O’Connell, who also represents Llantarnam, had left the meeting before the motion was considered.

Labour councillor Karl Gauden, who had proposed the motion, complained the three, who were the only councillors to vote against, hadn’t spoken during the debate.

The Llanfrechfa and Ponthir councillor said: “I note some colleagues voted against. I would have welcomed a right of reply to the substance of their objections, perhaps had they been raised, I could have dealt with that.

“Residents now don’t know the basis that was voted against.”

Unison

Cllr Gauden, who is employed as an organiser for the Unison trade union, had earlier acknowledged people may consider it “odd” the council was discussing a government bill but said: “It’s really important that if we do nothing else in this chamber than try and improve the lives of working people in Torfaen.”

He said the bill would ban zero hours contracts, by introducing rights to guaranteed hours, and end fire and rehire which he said councillors were concerned about when he said it was “used to coerce” staff of a local housing association over changes to their pensions.

Labour councillor for New Inn, Nick Byrne, a delivery driver, welcomed greater recognition for trade unions.

“This is something I’m very passionate about being a member here and holding down a full time job,” said Cllr Byrne.

The motion was agreed by 31 votes to three against and Labour had requested a recorded vote.

Cllrs Thomas, Slade and O’Connell formed the Reform group when they joined the party in August having been elected as independents. Cllr O’Conell had previously been a Conservative councillor before the 2022 council elections.

