Reform councillors write to minister over asylum seeker plans

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Two Reform UK councillors have written to the UK Government calling for a re-think on plans to accommodate asylum seekers in a north Wales seaside town.

Local members wrote to Anna Turley, the Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum, calling for the Home Office plans for two properties in Llandudno to be abandoned.

Gogarth Mostyn councillor Gareth Probert and Tudno councillor Alan Davies, both representing Reform, have written to the minister objecting to the plans.

Last week the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) Service reported that Conwy County Council had told the Home Office it was opposed to the proposals.

It is understood the move would see twelve asylum seekers housed in two HMO (house of multiple occupation) properties in the town.

Initially, councillors were silent on the matter after being briefed by the council and told speaking publicly on it could break their code of conduct.

In a statement issued to the LDR service, the two Llandudno councillors claimed the move would see one of the properties converted to a HMO – meaning one of the earmarked buildings currently has another use.

Cllr Probert said: “Llandudno residents should be listened to. At a time when people across our community are struggling to find suitable housing, it is entirely reasonable to question these proposals and demand answers from the Home Office.

“We are calling on the Minister to listen to Llandudno, consider the concerns that residents have, and withdraw their plans immediately.”

Conwy County Council confirmed last week that it had been consulted by the Home Office over the proposed accommodation.

The council said it had assessed the suitability of the proposed accommodation and advised the Home Office that it did not support the plans.

The authority said responsibility for providing asylum accommodation rests with the Home Office and that it could not disclose details of accommodation procured by the department.

The Home Office has said it is working to house asylum seekers across the country and close all asylum hotels by the end of the current Parliament.

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