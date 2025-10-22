Reform defector faces second investigation

Martin Shipton

A Reform UK councillor already under investigation for making derogatory comments about Pakistanis has been referred by the Ombudsman to his local authority for allegedly bullying a member of staff.

Cllr Andrew Barry was one of two Independent members of Merthyr Tydfil council unveiled by Nigel Farage as defectors to Reform during a party event at Port Talbot in June 2025.

Shortly afterwards ITV Wales reported how Cllr Barry had left a voicemail message to one of its journalists, seemingly in error.

‘Pakistanis’

In it, he was having a conversation with an unknown second person about the benefits system and housing. He went on to say: “They’re putting the immigrants in the HMOs. They’re everywhere. The problem we’ve got, no one’s interested… (Inaudible)

“Years ago, when there weren’t that many Pakistanis…. They were just turned a blind eye to innit… (Inaudible).

“The problem we’ve got now is tens of thousands of them in cities. And their culture is different, like you and me, we’re… (Inaudible)…. got to protect them (Inaudible).

“Those Pakistanis are tribal. They don’t just dislike us, they dislike Sikhs…”

Reform has stood by the councillor, denying the comments were offensive and saying that a private conversation involving Cllr Barry had been “taken out of context”.

Formal investigation

However, Merthyr council said a formal investigation process would begin after it was made aware of the remarks. It is understood that a complaint was made to the Public Services Ombudsman and that a decision has yet to be made on the outcome.

Judge Ray Singh, Chair of Race Council Cymru, called Cllr Barry’s comments “offensive”, while a statement from his organisation said: “Racially charged language has no place in modern public discourse.”

Labour MS Dawn Bowden, who represents Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, called the remarks “absolutely racist” and “shocking.”

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “The private conversation involving Cllr Andrew Barry has been taken out of context, with the recording only picking up snippets of the discussion.

“They were discussing the failure of multiculturalism and recent warnings about the India-Pakistan conflict spilling onto British streets. Past riots in cities like Leicester and Birmingham show these are serious and legitimate concerns.

“Reform UK supports open and honest discussions about integration, community cohesion, and the impact of current policies. We reject hate or discrimination in any form but will not shy away from addressing difficult issues affecting communities across the UK.”

A political source has now confirmed that the Ombudsman has referred a further complaint about Cllr Barry to Merthyr council for investigation by its standards committee.

Promotional videos

The source said: “Cllr Barry was asking questions about the increased use of promotional videos by the leader of the council since Labour took back control of the authority from the Independent group in 2024. He asked the head of communications for details about the videos and she asked him why he wanted to know. Cllr Barry responded along the lines that that was his business and it wasn’t for her to question his motives.”

It is understood that a complaint was made to the Ombudsman that Cllr Barry had bullied the head of communications, Ceri Dinham, by the council’s chief executive, Ellis Cooper.

It is also understood that the Ombudsman has concluded that Cllr Barry should have shown Ms Dinham more respect. A report from the Ombudsman is due to be considered by the council’s standards committee.

We contacted Cllr Barry, but he did not wish to comment.

A spokesperson for the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales said: “We are unable to provide any information relating to the referral.”

Previously, Nation.Cymru has reported on historic social media posts made by Cllr Barry.

In one message from 2013, he wrote: “I’m fucked if I’m going to Puerto Rico for 29 months. Don’t know where it is, why I would live in that 3rd world shit hole for 2 years and 5 months, I’ve no idea. What are you lot on about.”

In another comment, he branded Facebook friends who were discussing travelling abroad as, “around the world gypos”.

The full context of the quotes is unknown.

It is understood Cllr Barry may apply to be a Reform Senedd candidate.