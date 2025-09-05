Reform defector suggests the party could back the abolition of the Senedd

Martin Shipton

Laura Anne Jones, the former Tory Senedd Member who recently defected to Reform UK, has dropped a bombshell by suggesting that Reform could change its position to one where it supports the abolition of the Senedd.

During a speech at Reform’s Autumn conference in Birmingham, the South Wales East MS said: “We need to try and make the Senedd work for the people of Wales, but if it doesn’t we need to question whether the Senedd is really adding value to Wales.”

Her comment is at odds with previous statements made by party leader Nigel Farage, who when asked about the question of abolition has consistently said that was a settled matter from the past and that Reform would accept the Senedd and work within it for the good of Wales.

‘No room for this’

Mr Farage recently told ITV: “There is no room for this. We are seeing devolution across much of England now as well. It’s time that everybody here in Wales accepts it.”

Speaking to BBC Wales after her speech, Ms Jones said the Senedd was not ‘working for the whole of Wales’ currently.

“So if it gets to a point where we, not even us, can make it work for Wales, then we have to question why it’s there.”

When it was put to her that she was questioning whether the Senedd should exist, she added: “In the future”.

Referendum

She denied she was calling for a referendum, but added: “As a party we are not ruling anything out.

“If you lived in Wales would you like to see it carry on if its not working for Wales?

“We want to make the Senedd work for the people of Wales first. That’s our priority.”

Nigel Farage has previously said he would not allow anti-devolution candidates to stand.

When it was put to Ms Jones that her position was at odds with Mr Farage’s position , she said: “Nigel Farage doesn’t live in Wales, does he? I adore him. He’s fantastic, [I] can’t wait for him to be prime minister.”

Attendees applauded Reform MS Laura Anne Jones at the party’s conference this afternoon when she hinted at Reform Wales taking on an abolish the Senedd stance. pic.twitter.com/A46C1RWBf9 — Emily Price (@EPriceJourno) September 5, 2025

While Ms Jones’ comments could be seen as a bid to shore up support for Reform among the hard-core minority who want to see the Senedd abolished, they are likely to cause embarrassment for the party in the run-up to next May’s Senedd election.

Reform will be seeking votes on the basis that its policies will improve prosperity in Wales, and that a Reform government would be able to deliver tangible improvements.

But opposition parties are likely to argue that if Ms Jones’ comments are taken seriously, there must be no confidence among senior Reform figures that they can make Wales a better place and that the party’s election promises should therefore be regarded as worthless.