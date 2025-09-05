Reform defector suggests the party could back the abolition of the Senedd
Martin Shipton
Laura Anne Jones, the former Tory Senedd Member who recently defected to Reform UK, has dropped a bombshell by suggesting that Reform could change its position to one where it supports the abolition of the Senedd.
During a speech at Reform’s Autumn conference in Birmingham, the South Wales East MS said: “We need to try and make the Senedd work for the people of Wales, but if it doesn’t we need to question whether the Senedd is really adding value to Wales.”
Her comment is at odds with previous statements made by party leader Nigel Farage, who when asked about the question of abolition has consistently said that was a settled matter from the past and that Reform would accept the Senedd and work within it for the good of Wales.
‘No room for this’
Mr Farage recently told ITV: “There is no room for this. We are seeing devolution across much of England now as well. It’s time that everybody here in Wales accepts it.”
Speaking to BBC Wales after her speech, Ms Jones said the Senedd was not ‘working for the whole of Wales’ currently.
“So if it gets to a point where we, not even us, can make it work for Wales, then we have to question why it’s there.”
When it was put to her that she was questioning whether the Senedd should exist, she added: “In the future”.
Referendum
She denied she was calling for a referendum, but added: “As a party we are not ruling anything out.
“If you lived in Wales would you like to see it carry on if its not working for Wales?
“We want to make the Senedd work for the people of Wales first. That’s our priority.”
Nigel Farage has previously said he would not allow anti-devolution candidates to stand.
When it was put to Ms Jones that her position was at odds with Mr Farage’s position , she said: “Nigel Farage doesn’t live in Wales, does he? I adore him. He’s fantastic, [I] can’t wait for him to be prime minister.”
Attendees applauded Reform MS Laura Anne Jones at the party’s conference this afternoon when she hinted at Reform Wales taking on an abolish the Senedd stance. pic.twitter.com/A46C1RWBf9
— Emily Price (@EPriceJourno) September 5, 2025
While Ms Jones’ comments could be seen as a bid to shore up support for Reform among the hard-core minority who want to see the Senedd abolished, they are likely to cause embarrassment for the party in the run-up to next May’s Senedd election.
Reform will be seeking votes on the basis that its policies will improve prosperity in Wales, and that a Reform government would be able to deliver tangible improvements.
But opposition parties are likely to argue that if Ms Jones’ comments are taken seriously, there must be no confidence among senior Reform figures that they can make Wales a better place and that the party’s election promises should therefore be regarded as worthless.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Why stop with the Senedd and Welsh language, abolish Wales and decimate the country with fracking.
This is a wake up call. I have no time for Ms Jones and remain convinced that a different model of devolution is the way forward. But equally there are many more people out there who are very disappointed with the lack of results over 26 years. The anti devolutionists remain a minority; but not quite the “hardcore minority” of 10-15 years ago in my view. Clock ticking?
As a Scot I think Wales has had it’s hands tied behind its back over the 26 years. You’ve been shafted by Barnett and all of us (up here too) have been shafted by a series of incompetent WM governments. How can the UK never mind Scotland be so much in debt when it had all that oil? Answer, they wasted it. The used it to finance closing down our textiles and heavy industries – right across the UK. Every government since Thatcher has been Thatcherite. Wales, even more so than Scotland has had an economic kicking as a result.… Read more »
Awesome. They’ll get rid of your government as well as your human rights. Consider yourselves warned, all of you who have forgotten Brexit, and all of you thinking of voting for these absolute grifting charlatans.
Far right dont like people with power. If farage is in No10 then wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland lose control.
Ex-Tory Laura Anne Jones, now a Reform MS, asks: “would you like the Senedd to carry on if it’s not working for Wales?” “Is the UK Parliament working for Wales?” is a much more pertinent question. The abundant evidence available since the conquest (1282AD) proves that the answer is a very emphatic NO. One prime example is the GDP per Capita for the UK countries: England £37k, Scotland £34k, Northern Ireland £30k, Wales £27k. This bottom position for Wales is virtually certain to prevail in perpetuity while it is a member of the UK.