Reform demands improved security for MPs after Widdecombe death

Helen Corbett, Press Association Political Correspondent

Reform UK has called for MPs to have their security improved following the death of Ann Widdecombe.

Senior figures in Reform, which the former Tory minister joined later in life, have complained about the level of security their party and its leader Nigel Farage have been offered.

Counter-terrorism police have said Miss Widdecombe was killed in a “targeted attack”, and her death has sparked a wider conversation about the safety of MPs.

Incoming prime minister Andy Burnham has said a “serious review” is needed into MPs’ security.

Reform UK on Wednesday called for the budget for additional security for MPs to be raised from around £4 million to up to £100 million to provide full security for all who want it.

Mr Farage has said he plans to meet the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, the body responsible for the security of high-profile figures, on Thursday following an offer from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

“I will be in London tomorrow to meet the Home Office committee that deal with VIP and royal protection and really helping them to understand what the threats are,” he told TalkTV on Wednesday.

Mr Farage was reportedly offered a security package similar to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch last year, including a bodyguard, car and trained driver, but he turned it down because he deemed it a downgrade.

He said: “What happened was I was provided with… much bigger security than Kemi Badenoch. Do you know why? Because I go out around the country and walk down high streets. I go and mix in public events. I’m surrounded by hundreds of people.

“I can’t do that with a driver and one officer. I have to have people that go ahead, scout out the environment. I need more people because of my constant interaction with huge numbers of the public.

“What happened last year was they cut that by 75% to the level that I simply could not have continued to operate the way that I was. That really is part of the thinking behind the big gift that I got from Christopher Harborne.”

Mr Farage, whose resignation as Clacton MP paused an investigation by Parliament’s standards commissioner over the £5 million gift he received from crypto-billionaire and Reform donor Mr Harborne.

He has faced criticism for speculating about the motive for the suspected murder of Miss Widdecombe.

Mr Farage has also claimed there is an “establishment narrative” trying to demonise his party.

“I do point the finger at political leaders, I do point the finger at much of mainstream media. They are building up a narrative of total hatred against us,” he said.