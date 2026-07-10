Reform faces ‘legitimate questions’ over reported donation probe – Labour

Press Association Political Staff

Labour has accused Reform UK of taking the public “for fools” amid further questions about the party’s financial affairs.

Anna Turley, the Labour chairwoman, said there were “legitimate questions” for Reform leader Nigel Farage following reports in The Times the Metropolitan Police has been investigating £500,000 donations to Reform UK for more than a year.

According to the newspaper, officers opened an inquiry into possible offences related to evading restrictions on donations at the 2024 election, either through concealing donations from an “impermissible” donor or using false information about a donation.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the force had opened an inquiry in February 2025 following a referral by the Electoral Commission “relating to donations made to a political party ahead of the 2024 UK general election”.

The spokesperson said two people had so far been interviewed under caution and “early investigative advice” had been sought from the Crown Prosecution Service, but no arrests have been made.

Ms Turley said it was “right” the police were investigating the matter, adding: “The British public know when they’re being taken for fools – if Nigel Farage could clear his name, he would have done it by now.”

A spokesperson for Reform UK said: “The British people are tired of the establishment media doing anything they can to stop Reform.

“A daily routine of hit jobs and smears will not deter us from winning the next general election and fixing broken Britain.

“It’s now clear that the establishment will try anything to stop us.”

Reports of the police investigation come as Mr Farage and his party face intense scrutiny of their financial affairs.

On Tuesday, Mr Farage announced he would quit as MP for Clacton to stand in the ensuing by-election in an effort to head off questions about a £5 million gift he received from crypto-billionaire and Reform donor Christopher Harborne.

Mr Farage has billed the by-election, likely to take place on August 13, as a “people versus the establishment” contest.

But his main opponent is likely to be parody candidate Count Binface after the mainstream parties refused to put up candidates.

Ms Turley said: “Nigel Farage can run against a bin in his distraction by-election, but he can’t hide from legitimate questions.”

Mr Farage is currently the subject of an investigation by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg over whether his failure to declare the £5 million gift on becoming an MP in 2024 breached Commons rules.

That investigation was suspended on his resignation, but is likely to resume if he wins the by-election and returns to the Commons.

If he is found to have broken the rules and a suspension of more than 10 days is imposed, it could trigger a recall petition and the prospect of Mr Farage losing his seat, forcing a second contest.

Mr Farage said he believed he was facing the “anti-Trump playbook” and accused other parties of “acting in concert” with each other to boycott the by-election.

The US president appeared to indicate his backing for the Reform UK leader earlier this week, sharing a link to an article from the National Pulse website headlined “They’re Running The 2024 Anti-Trump Playbook On Nigel Farage” on his Truth Social platform.

Asked about the post, Mr Farage told TalkTV: “Well, that’s what I believe, and that’s why I thought, let’s put it to the public.”

He said there should be a general election as well as a by-election, claiming Andy Burnham will have “no mandate of any kind at all, and the public are pretty sick of this game of musical chairs that goes on in No 10”.

Hitting out at other Westminster parties, Mr Farage said: “They have acted in concert with each other as the uniparty. They’re trying to turn it into a joke.”

It comes after Mr Farage attacked Parliament’s Standards Committee, which oversees the commissioner’s work and could impose a sanction if he is found to have broken the rules, saying it was “completely subjective”.

Meanwhile, both Mr Farage and Reform are under mounting pressure over other reports about their finances.

Mr Farage faces questions about undeclared support provided by his long-standing ally George Cottrell, a convicted fraudster, following a Sunday Times investigation, while the Guardian suggested on Wednesday that bankers had raised concerns to the National Crime Agency (NCA) through suspicious activity reports about at least four transactions involving senior Reform leaders.

These include the £5 million gift to Mr Farage and a £1 million donation from Mr Cottrell’s mother, Fiona, to Britain Means Business, described as a fundraising vehicle for Reform which deputy leader Richard Tice is a director of.

Mr Tice accused the NCA of leaking his and Mr Farage’s private information on Tuesday.