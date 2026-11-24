Nation.Cymru staff

Reform UK’s bid to remove Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies has failed after Senedd Members voted 55 to 29 against a motion of no confidence.

The vote came hours after Reform ended a nearly two-week boycott of the debating chamber over a ruling that one of its Members, Joe Martin, could not be called to speak until he apologised for remarks about immigration.

Mr Irranca-Davies told the Senedd that his duty was to “apply the rules fairly and impartially”.

Reform MS Llyr Powell defended Mr Martin’s right to speak. He said: “If you had a problem with what Joe Martin said, debate him, don’t shut him down.”

The dispute began after Mr Martin claimed that white British people were being “replaced” in the UK. Mr Irranca-Davies ruled that the remarks breached the Senedd’s rules because they were “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

Reform, the Senedd’s largest opposition group, had stayed away from plenary sessions since 11 November, saying its boycott was a defence of free speech. Its Members returned together ahead of First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday. Mr Martin was absent.

Reform’s leader in Wales, Helen Jenner, said the party had thought it was close to an agreement that would allow Mr Martin to speak again without apologising. She accused Mr Irranca-Davies of changing his position “at the eleventh hour” and claimed his decisions had been influenced by outside organisations.

A source close to the Llywydd rejected both claims and said Mr Irranca-Davies had made his ruling before outside organisations raised concerns. The source said the requirement for an apology had remained in place throughout four meetings with Reform.

“It’s always been clear that an apology was the way back. Llywydd’s position has never changed,” the source said.

A spokesperson for the Llywydd said he had met Ms Jenner “entirely in good faith” and had hoped the confidential talks could continue. The spokesperson said he respected the right of Members who had elected him to decide whether he still had their confidence.

Return

Ms Jenner began her contribution at First Minister’s Questions by asking fellow Members whether they had missed Reform. Several shouted “no”.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth mocked the party’s return. “The Senedd’s gain is hospitality’s loss,” he said, after some Reform Members were pictured at The Dock pub in Cardiff Bay during the boycott.

When Ms Jenner accused him of failing to answer her question directly, Mr ap Iorwerth said she could have scrutinised the government the previous week had she attended First Minister’s Questions. He accused the party of “chucking their toys out of the pram”.