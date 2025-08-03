Reform flags ‘stir up division’ near Eisteddfod entrance

Stephen Price

Two Reform UK flags flying near the entrance to the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham have caused controversy – with a grassroots Welsh independence group accusing the land owner of ‘taunting’ Eisteddfod-goers.

The flags appeared on poles on the grounds of Net World Sports, Bryn Lane, Wrexham and images were quickly shared on social media, with Reform Watch Carmarthen among the first to share the image.

They wrote: “Reform have put flags up on land next to the entrance of the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham, clearly to stir up division.”

Writing on Instagram, with their own images, Mudiad Eryr Wen shared: “The Tory millionaire running Net World Sports thought it fit to taunt Eisteddfod-goers with Reform rags yesterday evening.

“He’s now replaced them with a union rag and a token Welsh flag.

“We thought we’d add our own little message.”

“Welsh Not British”

Picking up on the potential damage to the business’s reputation, the Reform flags were later switched with the Welsh flag and a Union Flag which itself is a cause of aggravation for many in Wales with its lack of Welsh representation.

Net World Sports describe themselves as ‘the number one supplier for all your sporting equipment. Football to golf, cricket to tennis we have everything you need, even next day delivery’.

Net World Sports is owned by its founder and Managing Director, Alex Lovén. He established the company in 2009 and continues to lead it as CEO.

He was recently recognised with an MBE for his contributions to the economy and community of Wrexham.

Next year’s Senedd elections are being hotly contested, with Welsh Labour losing ground with traditional Labour supporters who have been unimpressed with a catalogue of issues, particularly the Crown Estate and war in Gaza. Distrust has continued following the controversial tenure of Vaughan Gething.

In an interview with Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby for the Electoral Dysfunction podcast, Baroness Eluned Morgan described the threat from Reform UK as “very serious”.

She said: “We’re taking it very seriously, and we think the threat from reform is a very serious threat.

According to a new poll on voting intention for next year’s Senedd election, Reform UK are currently in the lead, with 28 per cent of the vote, followed closely by Plaid Cymru on 26 per cent.

The exclusive More in Common survey for Sky News saw Labour’s vote share among Welsh voters fall to 23 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Conservatives find themselves on 10 per cent.

According to the projection, less than half (48 per cent) of Labour’s 2024 voters would back the party in a Senedd election today.

Mission

Mudiad Eryr Wen, who shared photos of their protest on Instagram, describe themselves as a brand new and energetic approach to defending our nation and campaigning for our eventual independence.

They say they are “a movement and community created by the youth, for the youth”.

According to the group: “Our nation stands upon a precipice. Westminster is growing increasingly heavy-handed towards devolution and nationalism in both Cymru and in Scotland, second home ownership and a failing education system is endangering our language, the reckless pursuit of growth and unfettered capitalism is destroying our environment…”

Their mission is to “rally the youth of Cymru as one united front, stood firmly in opposition to the destruction of our self-determination, language, identity and environment.”

Mudiad Eryr Wen are preparing a statement which they plan to release on Sunday 3 August.

Net World Sports has been invited to comment.

