Reform has narrow lead over Plaid in latest Senedd poll
Martin Shipton
A new poll on voting intention for next year’s Senedd election puts Reform UK in the lead on 29%, with Plaid Cymru two points behind on 27% and Labour languishing in third place on 18%
The Conservatives are on 11%, with both the Liberal Democrats and the Greens on 7%.
A seat projection calculated by the public affairs company Canendish Cymru puts Reform on 34 seats, Plaid Cymru on 30, Labour on 21, the Conservatives on 8, the Liberal Democrats on 2 and the Greens on 1.
All Members would be elected by the closed list form of proportional representation.
Super constituencies
According to the projection, seats would be allocated in the 16 new “super constituencies” as follows:
Afan Ogwr Rhondda: Reform 2; Labour 2; Plaid Cymru 2
Bangor Conwy Môn: Plaid Cymru 3; Reform 2: Conservative 1
Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni: Plaid Cymru 2; Labour 2; Reform 2
Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd: Reform 2; Plaid Cymru 1; Liberal Democrat 1; Labour 1; Conservative 1
Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf: Reform 2; Labour 2; Plaid Cymru 1; Liberal Democrat 1
Caerdydd Penarth: Plaid Cymru 2; Reform 2; Labour 1; Greens 1
Casnewydd Islwyn: Reform 3; Labour 2; Plaid Cymru 1
Ceredigion Penfro: Plaid Cymru 3; Reform 2; Conservative 1
Clwyd: Reform 2; Conservative 2; Plaid Cymru 1; Labour 1
Fflint Wrecsam: Reform 2; Labour 2; Plaid Cymru 1; Conservative 1
Gwynedd Maldwyn: Plaid Cymru 4; Reform 2
Gŵyr Abertawe: Reform 2: Labour 2; Plaid Cymru 2
Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg: Reform 2; Labour 2; Plaid Cymru 1; Conservative 1
Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr:Reform 2; Plaid Cymru 2; Labour 2
Sir Fynwy Torfaen: Reform 2; Labour 2; Conservative 1: Plaid Cymru 1
Sir Gaerfyrddin: Plaid Cymru 3; Reform 3
Eluned Morgan
According to the projections, First Minister Eluned Morgan would lose her seat, but former Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price – who has been placed third by party members on the Sir Gaerfyrddin closed list – would be re-elected.
The most likely outcome of an election with such results would be some kind of arrangement between Plaid Cymru and Labour – either with a Plaid-led coalition or a minority Plaid government in a “confidence and supply” deal with Labour. However, either of these scenarios would entail Labour MSs having to vote for Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth as First Minister. Some would see that as a bitter pill to follow – but arguably preferable to a Reform First Minister.
Pollsters Find Out Now interviewed a sample of 2,101 adults in Wales from June 5 to June 16. The sample was nationally representative of Wales in terms of gender, age , Welsh region, the ability (or not) to speak Welsh and how they voted in the 2024 general election.
Good grief. I assume much of that 29% think that it won’t be them that Farage wants to send down a coal mine, or that they’ll be relying on an Americanised health insurance system or have their public services slashed further by so-called DOGE.
The way Labour and the Tories have fed the Reform monster is an absolute disgrace.
So depressing. RS Thomas was right.
I see more propaganda from people that have no idea what Reform are all about..
Wales need Reform in more ways than one.
Please enlighten us.
Well it looks like Plaid and Labour are going to eat humble pie and work together to keep some semblance of decency in the Senedd.
Again. Same old.
The first thing they will do is Graffiti the only thing of warmth and beauty, that will make them feel at home.
Fear and Loathing on Desolation Bay…
26 years of preparing us for this and Julie J continues to astound us…
We should be concerned about the situation but there is still just under a year to go before the election and Reform have not yet been fully scrutinised by anyone. Farage may well be the face that’s seen by the Welsh public but he is not the Reform Welsh leader – there isn’t one. How exactly is Farage going to bring establish a new blast furnace or reopen coal mines? It’s all false talk that could come back to haunt him. I’m sure other parties will put him under extreme pressure on these issues. The fight has not begun yet… Read more »