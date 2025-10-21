Reform has seven-point lead in poll for Wales-wide Senedd election

Martin Shipton

Reform UK has opened up a seven-point lead over Labour, with Plaid Cymru a further point behind, in an exclusive Beaufort Research poll on Senedd voting intention for Nation.Cymru.

Reform is on 30% (up 5 points since our last Beaufort poll in June); Labour is on 23% (-4); Plaid Cymru 22% (+1); Conservative 11% (-2); Green 9% (+3); Liberal Democrat 4% (no change); and other parties 1% (-1).

A seat projection using software designed for Cavendish Consulting would see Reform as the biggest party with 37 seats, Plaid Cymru with 25 seats, Labour with 24, the Conservatives 7, Green Party 2 and Liberal Democrats 1.

According to the projection, First Minister Eluned Morgan would not be re-elected to the Senedd.

However, Reform would not be able to form a government and the strongest likelihood is that there would be some arrangement between Plaid Cymru and Labour.

Constituency projections can be seen at the bottom of this story.

Variations

There were variations in support according to region, gender, age, social grade and whether voters could speak Welsh.

For the purposes of the poll, Wales was split into three regions: North and Mid Wales; South West Wales and Valleys; and Cardiff and South East Wales.

In North and Mid Wales Reform is on 27%, Plaid Cymru 25%, Labour 16%, Conservative, 13%, Green 13%, Liberal Democrat 5% and other parties 1%.

In South West Wales and Valleys Reform is on 28%, Labour 26%, Plaid Cymru 25%,Conservative 10%, Green 7%, Lib Dem 3%, other parties 1%.

In Cardiff and South East Wales, Reform is on 37%, Labour 26%, Plaid Cymru 16%Conservative 9%, Green 8% other parties 0%.

Men were marginally more likely to vote for Reform than women. Among men Reform is on 32%, Labour 25%, Plaid Cymru 22%, Conservative 11%, Green 6%, Lib Dem 3% and other parties 1%.

Among women, Reform was at 29%, Plaid Cymru 22%, Labour 22%, Green 12%, Conservative 10%, Lib Dem 4%, other parties 1%.

In terms of age, 29% of people between 16 and 34 backed Labour, while Plaid Cymru was backed by 26%, Reform 17%, Green 14%, Lib Dem 7%, Conservative 5% and other parties 3%.

Of those aged between 35 and 54, Reform had the backing of 33%, Labour 21%, Plaid Cymru 21%, Conservative 11%, GTreen 11%, Lib Dem 3%, other parties 0%.

Those aged 55 and over split Reform 34%, Labour 22%, Plaid Cymru 22%, Conservative 13%, Green 6%, LibDem 3%, other parties 1% .

In terms of social grade, those in the more prosperous ABC1 grades were far less likely to vote for Reform than those in the poorer C2DE grades.

Among ABC1s, Labour and Plaid Cymru were both on 26%, with Reform on 22%, Conservative 11%, Green 9%, Lib Dem 4% and other parties 1%.

Among C2DEs, Reform led with 39% of the vote, followed by Labour on 20%, Plaid Cymru 18%, Conservative 11%, Green 9%, Lib Dem 3% and other parties 1%.

Welsh speakers

Welsh speakers were far more likely to vote for Plaid Cymru than those who can’t speak the language and far less likely to back Reform.

Welsh speakers split 45% for Plaid Cymru, 19% for Reform, 16% Labour, 9% Green, 7% Conservative 4% LibDem and 1% other parties.

Non-Welsh speakers split Reform 33% Reform, Labour 25%, Plaid Cymru 16%, Conservative 12%, Lib Dem 3% and other parties 1%.

The Beaufort poll differs from last month’s YouGov poll for ITV Wales, which saw Plaid Cymru in the lead with 30%, closely followed by Reform on 29%, Labour 14%, Conservative 11%, Lib Dem 6%, Green 6% and other parties 1%.

Detailed seat projections

Afan Ogwr Rhondda: Reform 3, Labour 2, Plaid Cymru 1

Bangor Conwy Mon: Plaid Cymru 2, Reform 2, Conservative 1, Labour 1,

Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni: Labour 2, Plaid Cymru 2, Reform 2

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd: Reform 3, Labour 1, Plaid Cymru 1, Lib Dem 1

Caerdydd Ffynon Taf: Labour 2, Reform 2, Plaid Cymru 1, Green 1

Caerdydd Penarth: Labour 2, Reform 2, Plaid Cymru 1, Green 1

Casnewydd Islwyn: Reform 3, Labour 2, Plaid Cymru 1

Ceredigion Penfro: Plaid Cymru 3, Reform 2, Conservative 1

Clwyd: Reform 2, Conservative 2, Labour 1, Plaid Cymru 1

Fflint Wrecsam: Reform 2, Labour 2, Plaid Cymru 1, Conservative 1

Gwynedd Maldwyn: Plaid Cymru 4, Reform 2

Gwyr Abertawe: Reform 3, Labour 2, Plaid Cymru 1

Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg: Reform 2, Labour 2, Conservative 1, Plaid Cymru 1

Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr: Reform 3, Labour 2, Plaid Cymru 1

Sir Fynwy Torfaen: Reform 2, Labour 2, Conservative 1, Plaid Cymru 1

Sir Gaerfyrddin: Plaid Cymru 3, Reform 2, Labour 1

The headline voting intention data is based on 533 respondents across Wales interviewed online between September 22 and October 12 who fulfilled all the following criteria:

Those aged 16+.

Those who stated a preference for a party (ie excluding those who would not vote, don’t know how they would vote or prefer not to say).

Those who said they are 9 or 10 out of 10 in terms of their certainty to vote in a Senedd (Welsh Parliament) Election (ie excluding those who say they are 8 out of 10 or below).