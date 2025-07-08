Support our Nation today - please donate here
Reform leads over Plaid again in latest Senedd poll

08 Jul 2025 5 minute read
Left: Nigel Farage – Image: Ben Whitley PA Wire / Right: Rhun ap Iorwerth – Image: Plaid Cymru

Emily Price

A new poll on voting intention for next year’s Senedd election puts Reform UK in the lead, with 28 per cent of the vote, followed closely by Plaid Cymru on 26 per cent.

The exclusive More in Common survey for Sky News saw Labour’s vote share among Welsh voters fall to 23 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Conservatives find themselves on 10 per cent.

According to the projection, less than half (48 per cent) of Labour’s 2024 voters would back the party in a Senedd election today.

Their largest losses have been to Plaid Cymru (15 per cent), followed by Reform (11 per cent).

However, a significant proportion of Labour’s 2024 voters (13 per cent) are undecided about how they would vote if a Senedd election were held today.

Westminster voting intention shows significant vote-splitting between Westminster and the Senedd.

Approval ratings

While Labour’s vote share has also collapsed in Westminster polling – the beneficiaries are Reform, not Plaid with Nigel Farage’s party leading with a third of the vote.

Much like in England and Scotland, every major politician and party has a negative approval rating in Wales.

However, Reform and Plaid Cymru – along with their respective leaders are the least unpopular.

Reform UK and Plaid Cymru both have a net approval of -7.

Leader of the Senedd Conservatives Darren Millar – Image: Welsh Conservatives

Similarly, Plaid leader Rhun ap lorweth’s approval rating is -7, with Farage behind on -10.

The poll shows that Welsh party leaders are seen far more favourably than their Westminster counterparts.

Darren Millar’s net approval rating of -13, significantly higher than Kemi Badnenoch’s on -27.

Popularity 

The Welsh First Minister’s approval rating of -18, while low, is far higher than the Prime Minister’s approval of -44.

Keir Starmer is the least popular party leader among the Welsh public with only 17 per cent of Welsh people thinking he’s doing a good job.

61 per cent think he’s doing a bad job.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Jack Taylor/PA Wire

In an interview with Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby for the Electoral Dysfunction podcast, Baroness Eluned Morgan described the threat from Reform UK as “very serious”.

She said: “We’re taking it very seriously, and we think the threat from reform is a very serious threat.

“And I think that people in Wales need to understand it as such, because the things that they used to, things like free prescriptions, you know, we give free school meals to all our primary school children, there’s a cap on care of £100 a week in Wales, in real living wage for for care workers in Wales.

“We don’t pay for hospital parking, there’s all kinds of things where people just think these things are always going to be there and they could be snatched away.”

‘Work’

Asked whether she took any of the blame for turning Welsh voters away from Labour, the FM admitted there was a lot of work to do to bring voters back on side.

She said: “I think it’s really important that we’re authentic and we’re clear with people about what we stand for.

“I think we’ve gotta lead with our values so we’re about bringing communities together not dividing them and I do think that what reform is interested in is dividing people and people do need to make choices on things like that.

First Minister Eluned Morgan – Image: Senedd TV

“So what I won’t be doing in Wales is chasing reform down a path. Where we can try and out Reform, reform.

“I’m not interested in that, because those aren’t my values. Not interested in it.

“So what we’ll be doing is offering a very clear alternative, which is about bringing communities together.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage smoking outside the Westminster Arms pub in Westminster, London. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Barge pole’

Baroness Morgan warned that there is a possibility Reform would be the largest party in the Senedd.

But asked if the FM would be willing to form a coalition government with Reform UK she replied: “I wouldn’t touch reform with a barge pole.”

She said: “The way that the new voting mechanism will work means that it would be difficult for them to rule by themselves.

“But, you know, at the moment, we’ve got to take that very seriously, and I think it is important people recognise that there are things that we see everyday in our lives in Wales.

“Maybe it snatched away from us, you know, and the kind of stability that we’ve had for a long time, you know we’ve always got work to do, of course we’ve got work to do.

“I’m really keen to drive the economy in Wales to get better jobs and things, you know.

“I think we’ve gotta do more in that space. But, you know, are people gonna come and invest in Wales if you’ve got Reform at the helm?

“I mean, I get really worried about things like that.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

11 Comments
Amir
Amir
2 hours ago

We need Plaid to really up their ante and figure out what is drawing folks to Reform. Clear policies and changes they will make. Labour under Starmer just seem to want to follow Reform which doesn’t make sense. It just reinforces their opponents.

Rheinallt morgan
Rheinallt morgan
42 minutes ago
Reply to  Amir

Clear policies from Plaid HO HO HO.

Anianegwr
Anianegwr
1 hour ago

So, Eluned Morgan talks a good talk about not trying to out-Reform Reform. Last night on Newsnight, a Labour MP, Trapp, patronised an immigration campaigner with the phrase “People of a certain ideology” before going on a Right Wing Trumpian ramble about criminal immigrants being paedophiles and racists.

Nice try Eluned. Labour has been captured by Capital and the Right.

Vote Plaid Cymru

Adrian
Adrian
1 hour ago
Reply to  Anianegwr

Are you familiar with eh Casey review? You should probably get up to speed.

Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Adrian

Did you read the Jay report recommendations? Sensible aren’t they. I wonder how many were ever implemented by the previous and current governments? I wonder why they were never implemented?

Anianegwr
Anianegwr
1 hour ago
Reply to  Adrian

Are you familiar with basic human empathy?

Ian Michael Williams
Ian Michael Williams
1 hour ago
Reply to  Anianegwr

REALLY!!!

Tucker
Tucker
24 minutes ago
Reply to  Ian Michael Williams

Oh look its the Labour both again

Frank
Frank
1 hour ago

Once we had Labour donkeys. Now we have Reform donkeys.

Amir
Amir
36 minutes ago

I hope Plaid really go through with a robust policy for a wealth tax. Everyone on the right has been tearing me apart when I proposed it saying those at the lower should stand on their own 2 feet. I said it is not always possible for disabled people to stand on their feet. Everyone wants to work and earn money. Even criminals put in a lot of effort. If not watch the movie “heat” and see how much effort Robert De Niro and his crew put in. Misplaced intentions and clearly wrong. I am just making a point. Shutting… Read more »

Llyn
Llyn
3 minutes ago

Once again this poll, with the Greens on a pathetic 4% shows that a vote for them is a complete waste and will only weaken the anti-right/far-right parties and give a helping hand to Reform.

