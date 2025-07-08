Reform leads over Plaid again in latest Senedd poll

Emily Price

A new poll on voting intention for next year’s Senedd election puts Reform UK in the lead, with 28 per cent of the vote, followed closely by Plaid Cymru on 26 per cent.

The exclusive More in Common survey for Sky News saw Labour’s vote share among Welsh voters fall to 23 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Conservatives find themselves on 10 per cent.

According to the projection, less than half (48 per cent) of Labour’s 2024 voters would back the party in a Senedd election today.

Their largest losses have been to Plaid Cymru (15 per cent), followed by Reform (11 per cent).

However, a significant proportion of Labour’s 2024 voters (13 per cent) are undecided about how they would vote if a Senedd election were held today.

Westminster voting intention shows significant vote-splitting between Westminster and the Senedd.

Approval ratings

While Labour’s vote share has also collapsed in Westminster polling – the beneficiaries are Reform, not Plaid with Nigel Farage’s party leading with a third of the vote.

Much like in England and Scotland, every major politician and party has a negative approval rating in Wales.

However, Reform and Plaid Cymru – along with their respective leaders are the least unpopular.

Reform UK and Plaid Cymru both have a net approval of -7.

Similarly, Plaid leader Rhun ap lorweth’s approval rating is -7, with Farage behind on -10.

The poll shows that Welsh party leaders are seen far more favourably than their Westminster counterparts.

Darren Millar’s net approval rating of -13, significantly higher than Kemi Badnenoch’s on -27.

Popularity

The Welsh First Minister’s approval rating of -18, while low, is far higher than the Prime Minister’s approval of -44.

Keir Starmer is the least popular party leader among the Welsh public with only 17 per cent of Welsh people thinking he’s doing a good job.

61 per cent think he’s doing a bad job.

In an interview with Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby for the Electoral Dysfunction podcast, Baroness Eluned Morgan described the threat from Reform UK as “very serious”.

She said: “We’re taking it very seriously, and we think the threat from reform is a very serious threat.

“And I think that people in Wales need to understand it as such, because the things that they used to, things like free prescriptions, you know, we give free school meals to all our primary school children, there’s a cap on care of £100 a week in Wales, in real living wage for for care workers in Wales.

“We don’t pay for hospital parking, there’s all kinds of things where people just think these things are always going to be there and they could be snatched away.”

‘Work’

Asked whether she took any of the blame for turning Welsh voters away from Labour, the FM admitted there was a lot of work to do to bring voters back on side.

She said: “I think it’s really important that we’re authentic and we’re clear with people about what we stand for.

“I think we’ve gotta lead with our values so we’re about bringing communities together not dividing them and I do think that what reform is interested in is dividing people and people do need to make choices on things like that.

“So what I won’t be doing in Wales is chasing reform down a path. Where we can try and out Reform, reform.

“I’m not interested in that, because those aren’t my values. Not interested in it.

“So what we’ll be doing is offering a very clear alternative, which is about bringing communities together.”

‘Barge pole’

Baroness Morgan warned that there is a possibility Reform would be the largest party in the Senedd.

But asked if the FM would be willing to form a coalition government with Reform UK she replied: “I wouldn’t touch reform with a barge pole.”

She said: “The way that the new voting mechanism will work means that it would be difficult for them to rule by themselves.

“But, you know, at the moment, we’ve got to take that very seriously, and I think it is important people recognise that there are things that we see everyday in our lives in Wales.

“Maybe it snatched away from us, you know, and the kind of stability that we’ve had for a long time, you know we’ve always got work to do, of course we’ve got work to do.

“I’m really keen to drive the economy in Wales to get better jobs and things, you know.

“I think we’ve gotta do more in that space. But, you know, are people gonna come and invest in Wales if you’ve got Reform at the helm?

“I mean, I get really worried about things like that.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

