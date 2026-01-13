Reform member announces he’s a candidate for an election that won’t be taking place

Martin Shipton

A lorry driver who describes himself as “very street wise” has announced that he will be standing as a Reform UK candidate for Porthcawl Town Council this year – even though the authority’s next election won’t occur until May 2027.

On the Reform-Team Wales Facebook page, Graham B Edwards is pictured in front of his lorry, beneath a sign stating “Pee Wee” and a teddy bear.

He writes (without corrections for spelling or grammar): “Hi all! I just wanted to introduce myself and share a photo that I took.. I ve been in the haulage industry approx 40yrs. Along with a friend we run Wales Biggest truck charity event in Porthcawl in August annually. I am a member of Reform UK #reformwales .

“Labour need to be removed asap in my opinion with their current build build everywhere , without care for comunaties thoughts is a personal adgender.

“I am looking to running in Porthcawls local town council in May. I m ex forces, worked around the world in trucking , R.A.F. . Very street wise .”

A local political source who did not wish to be named said: “If this is the calibre of candidate they have on offer, it’s no wonder they haven’t got round to announcing who their Senedd candidates are.

“It’s beyond belief that he’s announcing himself as a candidate for an election that isn’t going to take place – and none of his friends commenting beneath his post realised that either.

“Clearly, if he does get round to standing at the time of the next election, he won’t be putting himself forward on an ‘attention to detail’ platform.

“His spelling is something else.”

Sources within Reform have told Nation.Cymru that the party is delaying its announcement of Senedd candidates for as long as possible to give journalists and others as short a time period as possible before election day to uncover any discreditable information about the individuals concerned.

It is understood that a small number of senior Reform officials will be making recommendations to Nigel Farage about who should hold the leading positions in each of the 16 new “super constituencies” that will be used to elect the expanded 96-member Senedd.

Private company

Reform is not structured as a members’ body, as most political parties are, but is a private company whose shares are split between Farage – the majority shareholder – and his deputy, Richard Tice.

Nevertheless, sources suggest that grassroots party members are likely to have a say in the choice of lower ranking candidates.

Each of the 16 constituencies will elect six MSs by the “closed list” system of proportional information.