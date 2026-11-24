Emily Price

Reform’s Senedd group has announced plans to table a motion of no confidence in the Llywydd, claiming his decision to silence a party Member was influenced by pressure from outside organisations.

A source close to the Llywydd said this claim is “completely inaccurate”, adding that the Llywydd refutes this allegation.

Reform’s Welsh leader Helen Jenner returned to the Chamber on Tuesday (November 24) following a boycott of Plenary proceedings last week.

In a social media statement following First Minister’s Questions (FMQs), Jenner accused the Senedd’s Presiding Officer, Huw Irranca-Davies, of failing to negotiate with her party “in good faith” over the speaking ban imposed on one of its Members.

Reform’s Joe Martin has been blocked from speaking during debates by the Llywydd until he apologises over comments he made claiming that white British people were being “replaced” in the UK.

Following Reform’s boycott in support of Martin, Jenner said her party had entered into negotiations with Irranca-Davies but that the Llywydd had “changed his mind at the eleventh hour”.

Reform’s Senedd group will now seek to oust the Presiding Officer, despite many of its Members having voted for him to take on the role of the Welsh Parliament’s official referee when they were elected in May.

Jenner said in her statement: “We never wanted to have to boycott Senedd proceedings, but free speech is too important an issue for us to fold on.”

However a source close to the Llywydd said his decision was not about free speech, but was about “about upholding the standing orders” – the rules which govern conduct in the Chamber.

Reform’s leader in Wales said that following discussions with the Llywydd, her party thought it was “approaching a sensible resolution” under which Martin would be able to return to the Chamber “without apologising” for the speech he made.

But a source close to the Llywydd said this had never been the case.

They said: “It’s always been clear that an apology was the way back. Llywydd’s position has never changed.”

Jenner also said in her statement that it had “become clear” this morning that the Llywydd “has not been negotiating in good faith and has changed his mind at the eleventh hour”.

A source close to the Llywydd described this claim as “completely untrue”.

They said the “Llywydd acted in good faith” and that four meetings had taken place with an expectation of further discussions, until Reform announced via a press release it would try to oust Irranca-Davies.

Jenner claimed the Llywydd had “admitted” decisions on the matter of Martin had been “influenced by the feelings of outside organisations”.

However a source close to the Llywydd described this claim as “wholly incorrect”.

They said Irranca-Davies had made his ruling “long before organisations had expressed concerns”.

Jenner said her party had been left with “no choice” but to “escalate” the situation.

A source close to the Llywydd said: “We respect the process. The Standing Orders set out how Members can challenge the Presiding Officer.

“The same rules apply to Huw Irannca-Davies as Joe Martin.

“If it goes ahead, Llywydd will robustly defend the right of Members to speak freely in Siambr.”

The Llywydd can be removed from office through a formal motion and vote of no confidence by MSs.

The motion must be tabled by at least ten Members and a debate must take place within five working days of the motion having been tabled.

A vote of no confidence will take place at the end of Plenary proceedings today.

It comes after First Minister mocked Reform’s Senedd group following their return to the Chamber earlier today.

Reform’s Welsh leader began her questions by asking fellow Members: “Have you missed us?”

Several Members could be heard shouting “no” in response.

Jenner moved on to quizzing First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth on Plaid Cymru’s election promises which she said had “failed”.

Ap Iorwerth welcomed Reform UK’s return to Plenary, quipping: “Happy hour hasn’t begun yet.”

“The Senedd’s gain is hospitality’s loss,” the First Minister added.

His comments came after some of Reform’s Members were pictured in The Dock pub in Cardiff Bay last week during the party’s second day of boycotting Senedd proceedings.

Jenner responded saying: “I hoped, in our absence, that you’d have learnt how to actually answer a question directly—but there we are.”

Ap Iorwerth hit back, pointing out that Jenner had missed out on opportunities to ask questions because she hadn’t attended Plenary.

“We have made very, very clear, as the Member would have been able to scrutinise us on, were she here at First Minister’s questions last week, rather than chucking their toys out of the pram,” the First Minister said.