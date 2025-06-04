Reform MP calls on Starmer to ban burka face covering

The Government has been asked to ban the burka face covering by a newly elected Reform UK MP.

Sarah Pochin (Runcorn and Helsby) asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would be joining countries including France, Denmark and Belgium in banning the face and body covering worn by some Muslim women.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Pochin said: “Given the Prime Minister’s desire to strengthen strategic alignment with our European neighbours, will he in the interests of public safety follow the lead of France, Denmark, Belgium and others and ban the burka?”

Her question triggered disquiet in the Commons and cries of “shame” from MPs.

Then-French president Nicolas Sarkozy introduced the ban in France in 2010. Anyone found wearing the covering in a public space can face a fine of 150 euros (£125). It has since been unsuccessfully challenged in the European courts.

Belgium brought in a similar ban a year later, and other countries including Denmark and Austria have got similar laws. Switzerland was the latest European country to introduce a prohibition, which started on January 1 this year.

The Prime Minister did not answer Ms Pochin’s question, and instead used the opportunity to attack Reform’s economic plans announced by party leader Nigel Farage last week.

Sir Keir said: “Can I welcome her to her place, but I’m not going to follow her down that line.

“But now she is here and safely in her place, perhaps she could tell her new party leader that his latest plan to bet £80 billion of unfunded tax cuts, with no idea how he’s going to pay for it, is Liz Truss all over again.

“Although considering I think (Ms Pochin) was a Conservative member when Liz Truss was leader, she probably won’t.”

Criticism

His response drew criticism from Conservative former foreign secretary James Cleverly, who tweeted afterwards: “After failing to answer any of Kemi’s (Badenoch) questions, he basically said to Sarah Pochin that he didn’t like her question, so ‘wasn’t going to engage with it’.

“Refusing to answer MPs’ questions isn’t an option as a government minister.”

