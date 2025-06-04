Reform MP calls on Starmer to ban burka face covering
The Government has been asked to ban the burka face covering by a newly elected Reform UK MP.
Sarah Pochin (Runcorn and Helsby) asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would be joining countries including France, Denmark and Belgium in banning the face and body covering worn by some Muslim women.
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Pochin said: “Given the Prime Minister’s desire to strengthen strategic alignment with our European neighbours, will he in the interests of public safety follow the lead of France, Denmark, Belgium and others and ban the burka?”
Her question triggered disquiet in the Commons and cries of “shame” from MPs.
“Welcome”
Then-French president Nicolas Sarkozy introduced the ban in France in 2010. Anyone found wearing the covering in a public space can face a fine of 150 euros (£125). It has since been unsuccessfully challenged in the European courts.
Belgium brought in a similar ban a year later, and other countries including Denmark and Austria have got similar laws. Switzerland was the latest European country to introduce a prohibition, which started on January 1 this year.
The Prime Minister did not answer Ms Pochin’s question, and instead used the opportunity to attack Reform’s economic plans announced by party leader Nigel Farage last week.
Sir Keir said: “Can I welcome her to her place, but I’m not going to follow her down that line.
“But now she is here and safely in her place, perhaps she could tell her new party leader that his latest plan to bet £80 billion of unfunded tax cuts, with no idea how he’s going to pay for it, is Liz Truss all over again.
“Although considering I think (Ms Pochin) was a Conservative member when Liz Truss was leader, she probably won’t.”
Criticism
His response drew criticism from Conservative former foreign secretary James Cleverly, who tweeted afterwards: “After failing to answer any of Kemi’s (Badenoch) questions, he basically said to Sarah Pochin that he didn’t like her question, so ‘wasn’t going to engage with it’.
“Refusing to answer MPs’ questions isn’t an option as a government minister.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Gobsh*te warning…
Who else comes from Essex, their literature is always washing up on Cymru’s southern shore…
It comes in one flavour
Rancid Bile…
Wearing racist views on her sleeve. Well done there. This is what reform are.
On farages wish list if he ever gets power. Demonise people not the same colour as him, a different religion he pretends to like. reform seems like a safe haven for these types.
What about my first comment, honestly, if you print it you defend it or condemn it…
Trouble is Clark would go with it in a minute if Uncle McSweeney from County Cork said do it and get a few water-cannon in for future use just to bolster the EU connection…
Cameron must be green with envy, he did love those eastern European neo nazis…
They managed to decipher and translate what she was saying through the growling coming from behind her dripping fangs.
Curiously she wants to follow Europe in banning the burka. I thought Reform were all for ploughing our own furrow.
I have never been biased in the slightest against people of any colour, race, religion, etc. However, I believe that the UK government should seriously consider banning the wearing of ANY CLOTHING whatsoever that conceals a person’s identity.