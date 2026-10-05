Reform MS accused of ‘playing the victim’ after vandalism claim

Emily Price

A Reform MS has been accused of ‘playing the victim’ after suggesting vandalism at his constituency office was politically motivated, despite there being no signs identifying the building as a politician’s office.

Last week, Wales Online reported how Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS Jason O’Connell had the window of the front door of his constituency office smashed in.

The Reform UK Senedd Member described the “attack” as “completely unacceptable” and suggested it was politically motivated.

In a post to social media he said: “Yesterday my constituency office in Pontypridd was attacked & windows smashed.

“This is completely unacceptable in a civilised democracy.

“The police and Senedd have been notified and once those responsible are caught, I will push for the full extent of the law to be applied.”

In a further statement to Wales Online, O’Connell said: “No elected representative, their staff, or members of the public should have to face intimidation or violence simply for participating in our democracy.”

The MS did not share any images of the building’s exterior, but instead posted a photograph to X taken from inside the office showing damage to the front door’s window.

A statement from South Wales Police revealed that the force was investigating damage to “multiple premises” in Pontypridd on Monday September 28.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information about these incidents is encouraged to report this to us”.

A political source later provided Nation.Cymru with an image taken two days after the damage was reported to police, showing the smashed window from outside the building.

In the photograph, the office appeared to be empty, with no signage identifying the premises as being operated by O’Connell or any other politician.

There was no visible Reform UK branding or its trademark teal colour. Instead, the office was painted dark green.

Our political source accused O’Connell of using the damage to the window to portray himself as the victim of a politically motivated attack.

They said: “I thought it was very odd that O’Connell did not share any images of the outside of his office when claiming he was the victim of vandalism.

“Most people would assume that O’Connell’s office was targeted because he is a Reform UK politician.

“But it’s just an empty building, with nothing to identify it as a Reform UK office.”

A Reform UK source accused O’Connell of “playing the victim”.

They said: “Jason has struggled with the truth over a lot of internal battles in Reform UK.

“It won’t surprise anyone he’s making up incidents and playing victim.”

We contacted Jason O’Connell and asked the following questions:

*How can this attack have been politically motivated when there is nothing to indicate the office is being used by a Reform UK politician?

*Why is your office still empty?

*Is it the case that you chose not to share any images of the exterior of the building because they would have undermined your claims that the attack was politically motivated?

O’Connell did not respond.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.