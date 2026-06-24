Reform MS accused of ‘racist’ comments appointed to scrutinise Nation of Sanctuary policy

Emily Price

A Reform MS accused of making “racist” remarks about asylum seekers has been elected to the Senedd committee that scrutinises the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary policy.

Caerdydd Penarth MS Joe Martin has been appointed to the Equality, Human Rights and Social Justice Committee – a nine-member cross-party group responsible for scrutinising Welsh Government policies in those areas.

The committee will be chaired by Plaid Cymru’s Zaynub Akbar.

Other members include Reform’s Laura Anne Jones and Steve Bayliss, Labour MS Jayne Bryant, Welsh Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter, Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds and Plaid Cymru’s Elfed Williams and Sarah Rees.

The group is tasked with examining Welsh Government spending relating to equality and human rights, fair work, community cohesion and safety, poverty, and social justice.

The committee can also oversee any policy area through an equality and human rights lens.

Mr Martin’s new appointment, along with those of members serving on the Senedd’s 15 other committees, was approved without objection during a plenary session on Tuesday (June 23).

In a post to social media, the Reform MS said he will fight for “real human rights in Wales” including, “protecting our families, defending free speech, securing our borders and putting Welsh communities first.”

He added: “No more virtue-signalling. Proper scrutiny. Real justice.”

Borders

The post included a black flag emoji, often used to signal anti-establishment views or defiance and rebellion.

It also featured an image of Senedd Members from rival parties posing with refugees holding a Welsh Refugee Council banner reading “Wales, Nation of Sanctuary”.

Neither the Senedd nor the Welsh Government has any power to “secure borders”.

Border security, immigration, visas, and asylum rules are reserved powers belonging to the UK Government.

Mr Martin became the focus of a row in the Senedd last week after some Members staged a walkout during a speech he made about international spending.

During the session, the Reform MS cracked jokes about illiterate students and claimed Welsh nurses were signing up for universal credit because their jobs were being given to Indian workers.

Several Labour and Plaid Cymru Senedd Members, along with Welsh Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter, walked out during proceedings in protest at Mr Martin’s speech.

‘Vile’

It came the day after he was accused of making “vile” and “disturbing” comments about asylum seekers during questions to the first minister.

The Reform MS claimed that supporters of the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary scheme oppose its abolition because no Ukrainian refugees had “beheaded people in the streets” yet.

“The same cannot be said for Sudanese asylum seekers,” he added.

Welsh ministers alleged that Mr Martin had breached the Senedd’s conduct rules.

Trefnydd Heledd Fychan branded his remarks “outright racism”, adding that the Reform MS has brought the Senedd into disrepute.

The Llywydd issued a warning to all Senedd Members last week to “avoid using language that has the potential to inflame debate”.

Huw Irranca-Davies repeated his warning following Mr Martin’s comments during the international spending debate.

Warning

Speaking to the Reform MS directly, he said: “I would like you to reflect, please, on the remarks and your contribution today.

“It was not in line with my expectations. Going forward, I think we all need to reflect on this and make sure that we comply with our conduct within this Chamber and the way we comport ourselves in light of my remarks.

“It’s particularly disappointing, as I made those remarks for a very good purpose earlier this afternoon.

“We can have robust disagreement, but with respect for each other and respect for others out there in wider society.”

Mr Martin claimed that politicians and journalists who covered the story were attempting to discredit him.

He said: “I was well aware that consensus politicians and media would try to silence and discredit me for standing up for what I believe, and it hasn’t deterred me one bit.

“It’s part of the job and I accept that. It’s been a privilege standing up for my constituents, Reform voters, and common sense.

“Don’t let anyone shame you for saying what you think is right.”