Reform MS accused of reposting ‘far-right conspiracy theory’

Martin Shipton

A Reform UK MS has been criticised for reposting on social media what has been described as a far-right conspiracy theory.

Cristiana Emsley, who represents Fflint Wrecsam, reposted on X a message written by a social media user calling themselves The English Crusader. It stated: “Meet Tis D’Ascoffon, a French woman who was subjected to sexual violence by a Muslim immigrant who stalked her to her apartment, locked her inside and attempted to rape her.

“Two years later, she gave an interview to French television, recounted the rape attempt, and stated that the main danger to women in Europe comes from ‘immigrants, black people and Arabs’.

“Left-wing forces were outraged and filed a complaint against her for racism. She was charged, brought to trial, and several weeks ago a court in Paris found her guilty and fined her 1,000 euros for her words.

“Read that again: A woman who was subjected to sexual violence by an immigrant ends up in court years later for speaking the truth about sexual violence against women in Europe.

“Europe is on a path to self-destruction.”

Ms Emsley added a comment: “Still wondering why we criminalised ‘feelings’ through hate-crime laws? This is where it leads: debate silenced as an illiberal Marxist ideology advances across Europe. And women are the first victims. I’ve followed this case closely. Terrifying.”

What neither the original author of the post nor Ms Emsley mentioned was that the woman at the centre of the story – whose name is actually spelt Thaïs d’Escufon – was a prominent member of a far-right group that was dissolved by the French government in 2021.

Spokesperson

Ms d’Escufon rose to prominence in France in 2020 as the official spokesperson for the youth wing of the identitarian movement Génération Identitaire.

Between September 2020 and January 2021, she worked as a community manager for Sébastien Chenu, an executive official of the National Rally [a far-right party whose presidential candidate next year will be Marine Le Pen]. She later supported Éric Zemmour [another far-right politician] during the 2022 French presidential election.

Since August 2024, Ms d’Escufon has worked as a media columnist on the radio station Europe 1. She also maintains an active social media presence focusing on anti-feminism, societal roles and anti-immigration commentary.

The migrant who allegedly tried to rape her was never caught, and Ms d’Escufon has stated that she reported the incident to the police two hours after it occurred.

Ban

There were four key reasons for the ban on Génération Identitaire:

– **Incitement to hatred and violence:** The government decree stated that the group propagated ideas and rhetoric that encouraged hatred, discrimination and violence against foreigners and Muslims.

– **Private militia characteristics:** Authorities noted that the Lyon-based organisation operated like a “private militia”, encouraging members to wear uniforms, use paramilitary symbols and rhetoric, and carry out unauthorised border blockades and high-profile raids in the Alps and the Pyrenees.

– **Anti-migrant stunts and ideology:** Founded in 2012, starting with the occupation of a mosque in Poitiers, the group campaigned for the “remigration” of refugees, promoted “national preference” and adhered to the “great replacement” conspiracy theory.

– **Undercover exposure and convictions:** An investigative report by Al Jazeera exposed racism and violence within the group, leading to criminal convictions for several members on charges including religious hatred and assault. Investigators also found that the Christchurch mosque shooter in New Zealand had previously donated money to the movement.

The dissolution was formally announced by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and approved by President Emmanuel Macron. France’s highest administrative court, the Conseil d’État, subsequently upheld the ban, ruling that it was a proportionate response to the dangers the group presented.

Jeff Jones, the former Labour leader of Bridgend council, said: “It looks like [Cristiana Emsley] is retweeting extreme right wing urban myths. OK if you are an ordinary citizen but she is a Senedd Member.”

We invited Ms Emsley to comment, but she did not do so.

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