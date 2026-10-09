Reform MS accuses Senedd staff of trying to politically influence children

Emily Price

A Reform MS has accused Senedd Commission staff of trying to politically influence children through the books sold in its shop, including an award-winning story about a child fleeing an unsafe home and a picture book about Black history.

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS Cai Parry-Jones claimed the Welsh Parliament’s gift shop was “devoted to left-wing books” in a social media post featuring images he had taken of several children’s storybooks.

In the post to Facebook, the Reform MS wrote: “Why is so much of the Senedd’s shop devoted to left-wing books, particularly children’s books?

“Are Commission staff actively attempting to sway children politically?”

Images posted by Parry-Jones included ‘My name is not refugee’ an award winning children’s picture book by Kate Milner that explores the reality of migration and displacement through the eyes of a young child.

The book follows a young boy and his mother as they prepare to leave their unsafe hometown in search of a new, secure place to live.

The book engages young readers by asking direct questions such as “What would you take?” to help children build empathy and imagine what they would do in the same situation.

The story deliberately avoids naming a specific country or race to ensure it feels universal and accessible to young children without getting bogged down in complex politics.

Another photo snapped by Parry-Jones was Greta Thunberg’s ‘The Climate Book’, which brings together insights from over 100 specialists – including geophysicists, oceanographers, economists and philosophers.

The Reform MS also shared an image of ‘The Little Book of Pride’ – a pocket-sized guide and celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, history, and the global Pride movement.

Parry-Jones also expressed frustration at the Senedd selling the children’s version of David Olusoga’s acclaimed work ‘Black and British’.

The picture book is adaptation of Olusoga’s adult bestseller ‘Black and British: A Forgotten History’.

It covers 1,800 years of Black British history, from Roman Africans guarding Hadrian’s Wall to the Tudors, Georgians, Victorians, both World Wars, the Windrush scandal, and the present day.

Another image posted by Parry-Jones was Elise Gravel’s children’s book ‘What is a Refugee?’ which explains honestly why some people are forced to flee their home countries – due to war, violence, persecution, dangerous regimes, or having their homes and cities destroyed.

Parry-Jones’ post sparked calls for the Reform MS to spend some time reading the Senedd children’s story books himself.

Other commentators asked the MS what right-wing children’s books he would like to see sold in the Senedd.

A Senedd spokesperson said: “The Senedd shop stocks a range of books and other products for visitors.

“The selection of books is not intended to promote any particular political viewpoint, and we aim to offer a varied range of titles.

“We keep the products available in the shop under review.”

Parry-Jones, who is also Reform’s shadow cabinet minister for finance, has repeatedly hit out at the Senedd since his election in May.

Shortly after taking office, he criticised the Senedd Commission for issuing him with two laptops and an optional phone.

He claimed the reason Members needed two laptops was because they “aren’t trusted”.

Parry-Jones’ remarks sparked a strong reaction online, with users pointing out that employers routinely provide technical equipment to help staff carry out their roles effectively.

It came after the Reform MS posted a photo to social media which he had taken in a Senedd toilet.

In the post, Parry-Jones mocked an autism friendly warning label on a hand dryer that noted the device was loud.

The National Autistic Society Cymru said the notice caused “absolutely no inconvenience to anyone else”, adding that autistic people “need and deserve understanding and support, not judgement”.

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