Reform MS backs Newport Labour petition

Emily Price

A Reform MS signed a Newport Labour petition opposing M4 junction closures and urged constituents to support it too, saying it would strengthen his case in the Senedd. Casnewydd Islwyn MS Art Wright published a post to social media this week calling on residents to sign the petition opposing controversial Welsh Government plans to explore the closure of certain M4 junctions around the city.

In a post X, sharing a link to the petition, Mr Wright wrote: “To all my fellow residents of Newport I will fight this in the Senedd but could do with your support signing this petition also.”

The petition was launched by the Labour group in Newport in response to comments by Deputy Transport Minister Mark Hooper, who said the closure of some M4 junctions was being considered as part of efforts to ease congestion on the heavily used motorway corridor.

The new Plaid Cymru-led administration says the approach could provide an alternative to the proposed black route relief road – a road scheme that was scrapped by the previous Labour-led government over environmental concerns.

Labour in Newport has warned that junction closures would lead to more congestion and force more traffic onto the city’s local roads – past schools and through small neighbourhoods.

Their Change.Org petition calling on the Welsh Government to halt talks on closing the junctions has gained over 550 signatures so far.

‘Disruption’

It states: “Plaid Cymru has openly admitted that it is considering closing motorway junctions around Newport as a solution to congestion on the M4.

“To be clear, closing junctions would force more traffic onto Newport’s local roads, through our neighbourhoods, past our schools and onto the streets that residents and businesses rely on every day.

“That is simply unacceptable. Newport residents should not be used as an easy out for a Plaid government that pledged to find a solution to congestion on the motorway.

“Shifting traffic off the motorway and onto our already busy streets is not a solution – it is passing the problem on to local communities and to the council’s budget.

“It would mean more congestion, more disruption and more pressure on our city.

“It would affect families, commuters and local businesses, while placing an unnecessary burden on roads that are only now beginning to recover after years of underinvestment by the UK Government.

“We are sending a clear message to the Plaid Cymru Government in Cardiff: Newport will not stand by and let this happen.

“The talk of closing junctions must stop. Plaid Cymru should focus on delivering real solutions to congestion on the M4, not making life harder for people in Newport.

“Newport Labour has long supported a relief road for the city, and we will continue to fight for the infrastructure Newport needs and deserves.

“We will make sure Plaid hears your voice loud and clear.”

Nation.Cymru asked Mr Wright why he was endorsing and promoting a petition launched by a rival party.

We also asked if he had signed it without realising it had been launched by Labour. Mr Wright did not respond.