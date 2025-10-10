Reform MS branded ‘part timer’ after declining spot on education committee

Emily Price

Reform’s only Senedd politician has been branded a “part timer” after refusing to join the Welsh Parliament’s education committee.

South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones is now the only Senedd Member that isn’t a member of any of the parliament’s 16 committees.

The Business Committee noted on September 30 that Jones had indicated that she “does not wish to take up the offer of a place on the Children, Young People and Education Committee”.

The committee has six members from the different parties represented in the Senedd and is chaired by Labour’s Buffy Williams.

‘Key issues’

Its function is to look at policy and legislation and hold the Welsh Government to account in areas that include children and young people such as education, health, care services and social care.

In the Senedd on Wednesday (October 8), Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, also pointed out Reform’s absence from the education committee.

She said: “Education has also scored lowly amongst Reform loyalists when asked to name the biggest problems facing the country, and teachers actually came bottom amongst the groups the Government should protect when making spending decisions.

“Unfortunately, that picture is being reflected in this Senedd, where our only Reform Member has turned down a place on the vital Children, Young People and Education Committee, where she had the opportunity to pursue issues on behalf of young people.”

The cabinet secretary’s comments came following questions from Tory Senedd Member Tom Giffard who pointed out that Reform’s recent conference “didn’t have a single event focusing on education”.

He said: “A party that has nothing to say on education, one of the key issues at the next Senedd election, should be the last people entrusted to run our education system in Wales.”

Declined

Jones previously served as the shadow minister for education in Andrew RT Davies’ shadow cabinet when she was a Welsh Conservative.

She defected to Nigel Farage’s party in a shock announcement at the Royal Welsh Show during the summer.

We asked Jones why she had declined an offer to join the Children, Young People and Education Committee.

We also asked why she was the only Senedd Member not to represent her party on any committee.

Jones passed us on to the Reform Wales press team who did not provide us with any response.

The Reform MS was present during Plenary on Tuesday (October 7) but withdrew her question on housing on Wednesday (October 8) and did not make an appearance in the Chamber.

She told Nation.Cymru this was because she was in hospital.

‘No interest’

Plaid Cymru branded Jones a “part timer” for declining a place on the Senedd’s education committee.

A spokesperson said: “Laura Anne Jones was happy to defect to Reform and claim a full-time salary, but is insistent on only doing a part-time job. You couldn’t make this up.

“Senedd committees play an important part in holding this Labour Government to account but lo and behold, Reform have no interest in taking part.

“Much like UKIP and the Brexit Party before them, Reform is only interested in making a load of noise rather than delivering for the communities of Wales.

“Reform don’t care about Wales, they’re just in it to line their pockets. Only Plaid Cymru is serious about delivering a positive, ambitious future for the people of Wales, and only Plaid Cymru can beat Reform at the ballot box next year.”