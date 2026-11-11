Reform MS calls for ‘no more devolution in any area’

Ella Groves – ICNN Senedd Reporter

There should be “no more devolution in any area”, a Reform MS has told the Senedd.

Sir Gaerfyrddin MS, Sarah Edwards, said Reform’s position on further devolution is “clear” and called for the Welsh Government to “do better with the powers [they] already have”.

Her comments came on Tuesday, November 10, following a question from Plaid Cymru MS, Alun Cox, to the constitution minister, Dafydd Trystan Davies, on what steps the Welsh Government is taking to secure the devolution of welfare powers.

She said: “You may want more powers, but what assessment has the Welsh Government made regarding the financial risks of devolving these powers, having regard to the potential volatility of a demand-led welfare system?”

Dr Trystan Davies said it is important to be “clear-headed” about further devolution and the financial implications around it, and to ensure if powers are transferred the “appropriate financial mechanisms” are in place from the UK Government.

Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds, opposed Ms Edward’s comments and welcomed the commitment to the further devolution of welfare.

She told members how a Welsh Government pilot scheme, which gives care leavers a basic income of £1,600 a month, shows what is possible with devolved welfare powers.

Ms Dodds said: “In the report published in February, young people spoke about the financial security, independence, and opportunity that they had to plan for their futures that the pilot gave them.

“But, without greater control over welfare powers, we do remain limited in how we can support vulnerable people, particularly our care leavers, for whom we are their corporate parents.”

The Lib Dem leader, who is stepping down from her party role shortly, asked the minister how he would use devolved welfare powers to deliver a permanent basic income for care leavers.

Noting that he could not comment on the portfolios of other ministers, Dr Trystan Davies said: “There are basic income schemes being piloted, being tried out around the world.

“It is clearly part of the welfare system for a progressive, modern country in the 21st century facing joblessness and a whole range of technological challenges.

“So, while you wouldn’t expect me to make any commitments here now, we as a government, we as a party, are certainly open to those discussions”.

“Clear evidence”

Reform’s shadow minister for the constitution, Adrian Mason, also questioned Dr Trystan Davies on plans for further devolution.

The Clwyd MS told members there must be “clear evidence of an issue under existing arrangements” before additional powers are sought.

He added: “There must also be a credible delivery plan, sustainable funding, and clear lines of accountability, and, importantly, absolute consideration of the impact upon communities whose economic and social ties extend across the border in England.”

Mr Mason called on the minister to commit to publishing an assessment against each of the above criteria before bringing forward any proposals.

The cabinet minister replied that “numerous independent commissions” had already looked at such proposals and drew attention to the Thomas Commission, which concluded that justice should be devolved.

“Improving outcomes”

Similar concerns were voiced by Labour MS, Shav Taj, who said: “Constitutional change should be about improving outcomes rather than simply acquiring additional powers”.

Her remarks followed a question from Plaid Cymru MS Donna Cushing on the potential devolution of employment support funding to Wales.

Ms Taj questioned what evidence the Welsh Government has used to demonstrate it could deliver employment support services more effectively under devolved control and pointed to the success of programmes such as Working Wales.

Dr Trystan Davies said the effectiveness of previous schemes are a “strong basis for evidence” that Welsh Government could successfully manage employment support training for young people.